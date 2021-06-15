Video
Suu Kyi goes on trial first time

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

NAYPYIDAW, June 14: The trial of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi got under way Monday, more than four months after a military coup, with junta witnesses testifying the Nobel laureate flouted coronavirus restrictions and illegally imported walkie-talkies.
Near daily protests have rocked Myanmar since the generals' February 1 putsch. A mass uprising has been met with a brutal military crackdown that has killed more than 850 civilians, according to a local monitoring group. The junta has brought an eclectic raft of charges against the Nobel laureate, including claims she accepted illegal payments of gold and violated a colonial-era secrecy law.
The court heard a police force major testify that Suu Kyi broke coronavirus restrictions during last year's elections that her National League for Democracy (NLD) party won in a landslide.    -AFP


