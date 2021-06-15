Video
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021
Foreign News

Iran Votes On June 18

Challenges facing next president

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021

TEHRAN, June 14: The winner of Iran's presidential election will face a host of tough challenges once he takes over from Hassan Rouhani in August. Seven men are running in the June 18 vote, with a possible run-off on June 25.
The ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi is seen most likely to win after his strongest rivals were disqualified, and would take over the post in a country where ultimate power rests with the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
All candidates agree that the top priority is to revive an economy hit hard by sanctions since former US president Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, the damage later compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.
There were initially high hopes for an influx of foreign investment after Iran's 2015 accord with world powers, in which it pledged not to build or acquire nuclear weapons -- a goal it has always denied pursuing.
But those hopes were dashed when Trump in 2018 withdrew from the deal, and launched or reimposed crippling sanctions as part of a sweeping "maximum pressure" campaign.
Iran lost billions in crucial oil revenues, and was locked out of the international financial system.
The International Monetary Fund says GDP fell by more than six percent in both 2018 and 2019, and only returned to modest growth last year.
Unemployment has risen, the rial currency has collapsed, and prices have soared amid inflation -- which the IMF projects at 39 percent for this year.
"If the sanctions are lifted, we will have a stabilisation of the macroeconomic environment, with an acceleration of growth and a fall in inflation," said Thierry Coville, of the Institute of International and Strategic Relations in Paris.
But the new president will still have to manage public expectations, Coville warned, because "one of the risks is that people think that everything will improve immediately and find themselves very disappointed".
If a compromise on the nuclear issue is reached, it "will probably not allow Western investors to return to the Iranian market in the short term," said Clement Therme, of the European University Institute in Florence, Italy.
"For this to happen, a diplomatic normalisation between Tehran and Washington seems to be an indispensable condition," Therme told AFP.
However, Khamenei is hostile to any rapprochement with the United States, which after decades of hostility is commonly labelled the "Great Satan" or the "Global Arrogance" in Iran.
Therme said "the new president will have to find a new way to ensure a minimum of improvement in the economic living conditions of the population by managing the level of hostility with (the administration of US President Joe) Biden".    -AFP


