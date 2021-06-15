Netanyahu faces 10 years in prison for corruption

JERUSALEM, June 14: Israel's longtime premier Benjamin Netanyahu has lost power after parliament approved a coalition government opposed to him, raising questions about the next steps in his ongoing corruption trial.

Netanyahu faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for corruption, and three years for fraud and breach of trust. The trial could drag on for years. As an ultimate -- but unlikely -- recourse, he could seek a presidential pardon during his trial.

Netanyahu, 71, was formally charged in 2019 over allegations he accepted improper gifts and sought to trade regulatory favours with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage. He is also accused of accepting cigars, champagne and jewellery worth 700,000 shekels (180,000 euros) from wealthy personalities in exchange for favours. Netanyahu says there is no problem with receiving gifts from friends, and denies having acted inappropriately in return. -AFP









