Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:36 PM
Foreign News

Naftali Bennett: From millionaire to Israel PM

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gesture following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13. Photo : Reuters

JERUSALEM, June 14: Naftali Bennett, who was sworn in Sunday as Israel's new prime minister, embodies many of the contradictions that define the 73-year-old nation. He's a religious Jew who made millions in the mostly secular hi-tech sector; a champion of the settlement movement.
Bennett is opposed to Palestinian independence and strongly supports Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, which the Palestinians and much of the international community see as a major obstacle to peace.
Bennett fiercely criticized Netanyahu after the prime minister agreed to slow settlement construction under pressure from President Barack Obama, who tried and failed to revive the peace process early in his first term.
The 49-year-old father of four shares Netanyahu's hawkish approach to the Middle East conflict, but the two have had tense relations over the years. Bennett served as Netanyahu's chief of staff for two years, but they parted ways after a mysterious falling out that Israeli media linked to Netanyahu's wife, Sara, who wields great influence over her husband's inner circle.
Naftali Bennett, 49, has served as minister of defence as well as of education and the economy in various governments under the leadership of Netanyahu. Born in the Israeli city of Haifa to immigrants from San Francisco, California, Bennett stormed into national politics in 2013 after renouncing his US citizenship.
Last year, as Netanyahu pushed the West Bank annexation plan and settlement building during the final months of the Trump administration, Bennett, then defence chief, said, "The building momentum in the country must not be stopped, even for a second." The plan was eventually scrapped as Israel moved to normalise ties with the UAE under Abraham Accords.    -AP


