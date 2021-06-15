Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Maradona's doctor, six others, to be questioned over his death

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

TOPSHOT - People pose for pictures next to the Diego Armando Maradona's statue outside the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, on June 4, 2021. photo: AFP

TOPSHOT - People pose for pictures next to the Diego Armando Maradona's statue outside the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, on June 4, 2021. photo: AFP

BUENOS AIRES, JUNE 14: Diego Maradona's personal physician and six other caregivers accused of neglecting the football icon in his final days, will be questioned by Argentine prosecutors from Monday.
The seven were placed under investigation for manslaughter after a board of experts looking into Maradona's death found he had received inadequate care and was abandoned to his fate for a "prolonged, agonizing period".
The football legend died of a heart attack last November at the age of 60, just weeks after undergoing brain surgery for a blood clot.
An investigation was opened following a complaint filed by two of Maradona's five children against neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, whom they blame for their father's deteriorating condition after the operation.  
A panel of 20 medical experts convened by Argentina's public prosecutor said last month that Maradona's treatment was rife with "deficiencies and irregularities" and the medical team had left his survival "to fate".
The panel concluded he "would have had a better chance of survival" with adequate treatment in an appropriate medical facility.
Instead, he died in his bed in a rented house in an exclusive Buenos Aires neighborhood, where he was receiving home care.  
- 'I did my best' -
The others under investigation are Maradona's psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, 35, psychologist Carlos Diaz, 29, nurses Ricardo Almiron, 37, and Dahiana Madrid, 36, nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni, 40, and medical coordinator Nancy Forlini, 52,
Over two weeks from Monday, they will appear one by one before prosecutors, accompanied by defense lawyers, to reply to the allegations against them.
The hearings, postponed from last month due to a spike in Coronavirus cases in Argentina, will end with Luque, 39, on June 28.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maradona's doctor, six others, to be questioned over his death
Eriksen in 'good spirits', remains under observation
'Phenomenal' Sterling sets tone for England
Neymar helps Brazil cruise to Copa win over Venezuela
Kane impressed as England's new generation cope with Euro pressure
Mahedi all-round effort seals Gazi Groups' facile victory
Shinepukur secure third victory
Mohammedan, Brothers match called off


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft