Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Neymar helps Brazil cruise to Copa win over Venezuela

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

Brazil's Neymar (2nd R) celebrates with teammates (L to R) Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison and Everton Ribeiro after scoring against Venezuela during the Conmebol Copa America 2021 football tournament group phase match at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia on June 13, 2021. photo: AFP

Brazil's Neymar (2nd R) celebrates with teammates (L to R) Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison and Everton Ribeiro after scoring against Venezuela during the Conmebol Copa America 2021 football tournament group phase match at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia on June 13, 2021. photo: AFP

BRASÍLIA, JUNE 14: Star forward Neymar netted a penalty and created a second as hosts Brazil eased to a 3-0 victory over a coronavirus-depleted Venezuela on Sunday in the opening match of the 2021 Copa America.
Centre-back Marquinhos opened the scored midway through the first half and Gabriel Barbosa sealed the Group B win a minute from time.
In a tournament already delayed a year and moved from its original hosts Argentina and Colombia due to the pandemic, it was fitting that the coronavirus should take centre-stage right up to the tournament kick-off.
Played in front of an empty Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia due to Covid-19 restrictions, Brazil made light of the continent's minnows, who arrived with a makeshift side missing eight players ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus the day before.
Venezuela called up 15 emergency replacements but could still only name seven out of a possible 12 substitutes due to a lack of available players.
"It's not just being without key players, we didn't have time to prepare better for this team," complained Venezuela's Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro.
The game went ahead and, predictably, reigning champions Brazil were well on top.
"The three points are important. We had to start well regardless of our rivals having players out," said Brazil captain Casemiro.
Following a minute's silence to remember Covid victims, Richarlison was denied from close range by Venezuela's goalkeeper Joel Graterol early on before the forward flicked a header wide form a corner.
Centre-back Eder Militao was also off target with a header while Graterol did well to hold a Danilo volley from distance.
Venezuela produced little going forward but Jose Martinez did have the Brazil defence back-pedalling with a dangerous burst before winning a corner that came to nothing.
Brazil took the lead on 23 minutes when Richarlison flicked on a Neymar corner that deflected into Marquinhos's path inside the six-yard box, allowing the centre-back to bundle home.
Richarlison had a goal ruled out for offside while Neymar incredibly fired wide from 12 yards out as Brazil threatened to put the game to bed before half-time.
It was more of the same after the break as substitute Alex Sandro from distance and Richarlison with a header both shot over the bar.
Neymar somehow failed to turn home a cross-cum-shot from Gabriel Jesus from three yards out but on 64 minutes he doubled the lead from the penalty spot.
Yohan Cumana clumsily brought down Danilo in the box and Neymar sent Graterol the wrong way from 12 yards.
The hosts took their foot off the gas but Neymar kept probing and was denied a second by Graterol following a mazy run and shot from inside the box.
Neymar then created the third, rounding Graterol before crossing for Gabriel Barbosa to chest home from barely a yard out.
"He's developed the ability to create. Right foot, left foot, he's become an unpredictable player," Brazil coach Tite enthused about Neymar.
Edwin Cardona scored the only goal of the game as Colombia held on under second half pressure to begin their Group B campaign with a 1-0 win over Ecuador -- who thrashed them 6-1 the last time the sides met in a World Cup qualifier in November.
Colombia's goal was a thing of beauty with Cardona taking a short free-kick to Juan Cuadrado, who chipped the ball into the box for Miguel Borja to head down into the path of Cardona to volley home.
It was initially disallowed for offside but a VAR review showed that while three Colombian players were beyond the defensive line, Cardona and Borja were onside.
Ecuador came close to a second half equalizer through Pervis Estupinan but Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina brilliantly tipped his free-kick around the post.    -AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Maradona's doctor, six others, to be questioned over his death
Eriksen in 'good spirits', remains under observation
'Phenomenal' Sterling sets tone for England
Neymar helps Brazil cruise to Copa win over Venezuela
Kane impressed as England's new generation cope with Euro pressure
Mahedi all-round effort seals Gazi Groups' facile victory
Shinepukur secure third victory
Mohammedan, Brothers match called off


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Netanyahu ousted as â€˜changeâ€™ coalition forms new govt
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft