Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Kane impressed as England's new generation cope with Euro pressure

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

England's forward Harry Kane (front) applauds after the final whistle of the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium in London on June 13, 2021. photo: AFP

England's forward Harry Kane (front) applauds after the final whistle of the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium in London on June 13, 2021. photo: AFP

LONDON, JUNE 14: Harry Kane says England's new generation passed their first test with flying colours after Gareth Southgate's side kicked off their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-0 win against Croatia.
Southgate has infused England's squad with a vibrant crop of emerging stars and Kane was relieved to see them cope with the pressure of playing in a major tournament for the first time.
While the experienced Raheem Sterling grabbed England's second-half winner at Wembley on Sunday, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Tyrone Mings played their part in the vital victory.
Those five are all new to the unique demands of playing for England during a tournament, with the additional burden of having to live up the expectations of the home fans at Wembley.
England captain Kane was especially impressed with Leeds midfielder Phillips, who provided the assist for Sterling's strike as the Three Lions won their opening game at a European Championship for the first time.
"He has been brilliant," Kane told beIN Sports. "He has just come off the back of a shoulder injury as well. He has been good in training and working hard to be fit for the first game.
"Obviously he was selected and did a fantastic job and there were a few guys out there playing their first game for England in a major tournament and they did their country proud."
Southgate raised eyebrows with his decision to play right-back Kieran Trippier on the other side of the defence, while he left in-form playmaker Jack Grealish on the bench, with Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho absent from the matchday squad.
But Kane backed Southgate and said everyone would have to play their part if England were to become European champions for the first time.
"That is why he is doing his job and the fans are debating. That is part of football," he said.
"We have got a great squad and you can understand everyone has got their own opinions on who should play.
"But we had a great team performance and it is important we use the whole squad throughout the tournament. It isn't going to be the same team every week."
Tottenham striker Kane finished as top scorer in the Premier League this season and won the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot.
But he was unable to make an impact against Croatia before he was replaced by Jude Bellingham late on.
Kane often dropped deep in a bid to dictate play from midfield, yet could not exert his usual influence.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maradona's doctor, six others, to be questioned over his death
Eriksen in 'good spirits', remains under observation
'Phenomenal' Sterling sets tone for England
Neymar helps Brazil cruise to Copa win over Venezuela
Kane impressed as England's new generation cope with Euro pressure
Mahedi all-round effort seals Gazi Groups' facile victory
Shinepukur secure third victory
Mohammedan, Brothers match called off


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft