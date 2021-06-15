Video
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021
Mahedi all-round effort seals Gazi Groups' facile victory

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

Mahedi Hasan came up with terrific all-round performance as Gazi Group Cricketers crushed Partex Sporting Club by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed match of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at BKSP-3 ground on Monday.
Being sent to bat first, Partex were held back to paltry 109-7 but a spell of showers reduced the game as Gazi Group got a revised target of 47 in eight overs.
Mahedi Hasan's 13 ball-33 studded with one four and four sixes made it cake-walk for Gazi Group, sailing them home with 47-1 in 5.3 overs. Mahedi was the only batsman to be out. Soumya Sarkar was not out on 11.
Earlier Mahedi bagged 1-10 in two overs in bowling to play a key role. However Mohiuddin Tareq was the highest wicket-taker for Gazi Group with 3-36.
Hasanuzzaman was the top-scorer for Partex with 26 while Joyraz Sheikh scored 24. The defeat was Partex's ninth in a row in the league while it was Gazi Group's sixth victory in nine matches. BSS


