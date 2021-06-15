Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shinepukur secure third victory

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195

Shinepukur Cricket Club recorded their only third victory in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL), cruising Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity past by 15 runs through DLS system at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Being sent to bat first, Shinepukur posted 154-6, with Sajjdul Haque scoring the highest 48 and skipper Towhid Hridoy contributing 44. Together they shared 80-run for the third wicket stand to pave the platform of the victory, even though Khelaghar pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed, bowled superbly to take 3-20.
Khelaghar's revised target was set 126 in 16 overs after a spell of showers halted the game. They however were able to score 110-7 to concede the defeat. Opener Sadikur Rahman top-scored with 31.
Tanvir Islam and Mohor Sheikh took two wickets apiece for Shinepukur.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maradona's doctor, six others, to be questioned over his death
Eriksen in 'good spirits', remains under observation
'Phenomenal' Sterling sets tone for England
Neymar helps Brazil cruise to Copa win over Venezuela
Kane impressed as England's new generation cope with Euro pressure
Mahedi all-round effort seals Gazi Groups' facile victory
Shinepukur secure third victory
Mohammedan, Brothers match called off


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft