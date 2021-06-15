Shinepukur secure third victory

Shinepukur Cricket Club recorded their only third victory in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL), cruising Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity past by 15 runs through DLS system at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Being sent to bat first, Shinepukur posted 154-6, with Sajjdul Haque scoring the highest 48 and skipper Towhid Hridoy contributing 44. Together they shared 80-run for the third wicket stand to pave the platform of the victory, even though Khelaghar pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed, bowled superbly to take 3-20.

Khelaghar's revised target was set 126 in 16 overs after a spell of showers halted the game. They however were able to score 110-7 to concede the defeat. Opener Sadikur Rahman top-scored with 31.

Tanvir Islam and Mohor Sheikh took two wickets apiece for Shinepukur. -BSS







