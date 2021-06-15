Mohammedan, Brothers match called off

The match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Brothers Union in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) was called off due to wet outfield at BKSP-4 ground on Monday.

Both of the teams sharepoint because of the abandonment of the game. BKSP-4 ground curator Nuruzzaman Noyon said they didn't get adequate time to dry up the ground after a spell of showers following the innings of Mohammedan.

The Motijhil outfit scored 143-9 after opting to bat first. Opener Abdul Mazid was the top-scorer with 35.

Because of the rain the first match at this ground between Prime Doleshwar and Legends of Rupganj was delayed and therefore the second match started 30 minutes after the scheduled time.

"After the innings of Mohammedan the rain arrived and poured for a while. The cover of the pitch was also water-logged so it was not easy to take the cover off the ground after the rain. Since the match started late, we also didn't get enough time to prepare the ground," Noyon told the media today.

Mohammedan are in fifth position with 11 points from nine matches while Brothers are in sixth with 10 points from the same number of matches.








