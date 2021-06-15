Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mohammedan, Brothers match called off

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178

The match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Brothers Union in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) was called off due to wet outfield at BKSP-4 ground on Monday.
Both of the teams sharepoint because of the abandonment of the game. BKSP-4 ground curator Nuruzzaman Noyon said they didn't get adequate time to dry up the ground after a spell of showers following the innings of Mohammedan.
The Motijhil outfit scored 143-9 after opting to bat first. Opener Abdul Mazid was the top-scorer with 35.
Because of the rain the first match at this ground between Prime Doleshwar and Legends of Rupganj was delayed and therefore the second match started 30 minutes after the scheduled time.
"After the innings of Mohammedan the rain arrived and poured for a while. The cover of the pitch was also water-logged so it was not easy to take the cover off the ground after the rain. Since the match started late, we also didn't get enough time to prepare the ground," Noyon told the media today.
Mohammedan are in fifth position with 11 points from nine matches while Brothers are in sixth with 10 points from the same number of matches.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maradona's doctor, six others, to be questioned over his death
Eriksen in 'good spirits', remains under observation
'Phenomenal' Sterling sets tone for England
Neymar helps Brazil cruise to Copa win over Venezuela
Kane impressed as England's new generation cope with Euro pressure
Mahedi all-round effort seals Gazi Groups' facile victory
Shinepukur secure third victory
Mohammedan, Brothers match called off


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft