Munim blitz powers Abahani to victory again

Following his epic 92 not out in previous match, Munim Shahriar blasted a 40 ball-74 against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to steer defending champions Abahani to a comprehensive 49-run victory in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium .

A day before, the 23-year old Munim was the architect of Abahani's victory against Prime Bank, hammering a 50 ball-92 not out. He started from where he left yesterday and struck nine fours and three sixes in his another brisk knock of 74 to guide Abahani to a hefty 181-4.

Sheik Jamal's revised target was set 147 in 13 overs after a spell of shower but they never came close to pose a threat to mighty Abahani. They were finally restricted to 98-8.

Munim's fellow opener Naim Sheikh failed to deliver being out on 10 but he got ably support from Nazmul Hossain Shanto. They paved the platform for a big total, adding 88 off 53 for the second wicket stand.

Munim though was dismissed, Shanto was not out on 65 off 42, clobbering six fours and two sixes. Mosaddek Hossain came up with a lusty blow towards the death with 26 not out off 15, striking one four and two sixes.

Abahani bowlers bowled in a disciplined manner with pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana leading the charge. He scythed down Sheikh Jamal club with 3-16 and was complemented by Arafat Sunny who snapped up 2-16. Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Shakib and Aminul Islam took one wicket apiece.

Abahani are in second spot with 14 points, behind Prime Bank Cricket Club, who also collected 14 points but in top position, thanks to better run rate. Abahani and Prime Bank are the two teams so far to ensure their Super League phase. -BSS







