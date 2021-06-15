Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Munim blitz powers Abahani to victory again

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

Following his epic 92 not out in previous match, Munim Shahriar blasted a 40 ball-74 against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to steer defending champions Abahani to a comprehensive 49-run victory in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium .
A day before, the 23-year old Munim was the architect of Abahani's victory against Prime Bank, hammering a 50 ball-92 not out. He started from where he left yesterday and struck nine fours and three sixes in his another brisk knock of 74 to guide Abahani to a hefty 181-4.
Sheik Jamal's revised target was set 147 in 13 overs after a spell of shower but they never came close to pose a threat to mighty Abahani. They were finally restricted to 98-8.
Munim's fellow opener Naim Sheikh failed to deliver being out on 10 but he got ably support from Nazmul Hossain Shanto. They paved the platform for a big total, adding 88 off 53 for the second wicket stand.
Munim though was dismissed, Shanto was not out on 65 off 42, clobbering six fours and two sixes. Mosaddek Hossain came up with a lusty blow towards the death with 26 not out off 15, striking one four and two sixes.
Abahani bowlers bowled in a disciplined manner with pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana leading the charge. He scythed down Sheikh Jamal club with 3-16 and was complemented by Arafat Sunny who snapped up 2-16. Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Shakib and Aminul Islam took one wicket apiece.
Abahani are in second spot with 14 points, behind Prime Bank Cricket Club, who also collected 14 points but in top position, thanks to better run rate. Abahani and Prime Bank are the two teams so far to ensure their Super League phase.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maradona's doctor, six others, to be questioned over his death
Eriksen in 'good spirits', remains under observation
'Phenomenal' Sterling sets tone for England
Neymar helps Brazil cruise to Copa win over Venezuela
Kane impressed as England's new generation cope with Euro pressure
Mahedi all-round effort seals Gazi Groups' facile victory
Shinepukur secure third victory
Mohammedan, Brothers match called off


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft