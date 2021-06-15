Video
Rony leads Prime Bank to crushing victory against DOHS

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

Prime Bank Cricket Club kept up their top position in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) intact after crushing Old DOHS by 22 runs in their ninth game at BKSP-3 ground on Monday.
Opener Rony Talukdar led the charge with 39 ball-54, hitting five fours and three sixes. Thanks to Rony's knock, Prime Bank compiled 147-7 and later dismissed Old DOHS for 125 runs in 20 overs.
Rony's fellow opener and Bangladesh's ODI captain Tamim Iqbal scored 25 but it came off 28 balls, with the strike rate of just 89. Skipper Anamul Haque Bijoy who made 15 also failed to score at brisk pace. However Rony's fluent knock ensured that Prime Bank would score a decent total to give their bowlers something to defend.
Prime Bank's left arm pacer Shoriful Islam scalped 3-23 to rip through Old DOHS. He was ably supported by Monir Hossain, Nahidul Islam and Alok Kapali who all picked up two wickets apiece.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the highest scorer
for DOHS with 26 and Rayan Rahman made run-a-ball-21.
It was Prime Bank's seventh victory in nine games and with 14 points they are in the top position. Abahani also could level them with points should they win their game but Prime Bank's run rate gives them the edge. Old DOHS are in 10th spot with five points.     -BSS


