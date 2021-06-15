Video
BCB hopeful to make Zim tour in time amidst Covid-19 restriction

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) postponed all cricketing activities on Monday due to deterioration of Covid-19 condition across the country, which made Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe uncertain. But Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirms that ZC hopeful to host Tigers in time.
"Following a directive to suspend all sporting activities in the country as part of the latest Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has temporarily put on hold all cricket activities including the four-day match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A pending an appeal," ZC wrote in a social media post.
ZC however, has lodged an urgent appeal to the Government, through the Sports and Recreation Commission, for permission to complete the ongoing four-day match between South Africa A and Zimbabwe A since it's the only preparatory platform for them now ahead of international events against Bangladesh.
BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury however, flamed the light of hope. "Their Government postponed all sporting activities due to corona taint. Zimbabwean Cricket Board informed us that they are negotiating with the government to continue cricket," Chowdhury told journalists on Monday.
"I had discussion with their CEO. He told me that they are in talk with the government to arrange the series and they are optimistic," he added.
Bangladesh National Cricket team are slated for leaving home for Harare on June 29 for a complete tour. The formal tour is scheduled to kick start with one-off Test between July 7 and 11 before which, guests are supposed to play a two-day warm-up match on July 3 and 4. The ODI matches will be held on July 16, 18 and 20 respectively while T20i matches will take place on July 23, 25, 27 and 29.  


