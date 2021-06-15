Mushfiq named ICC Player of the Month

Video
Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Sports Reporter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the winners of the ICC Player of the Month Awards for May on Monday. The award is recognised and celebrated the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.
According to the ICC's media release, Mushfiqur Rahim was deservingly named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for May 2021. Mushfiqur played one Test and three ODIs against Sri Lanka in the month of May where he helped Bangladesh win their first ODI series against Sri Lanka by scoring 125 in the second ODI.
The three nominees for both categories were shortlisted based on on-field performances and overall achievements during the month. Pakistan's Hasan Ali and Praveen Jayawickrama of Sri Lanka were the two other nominees for the recognition.
Commenting on Rahim's performance in May, VVS Laxman representing the ICC Voting Academy said, "Even after 15 years at the highest level, Mushfiqur has not lost his appetite for run-making. He was at his imperious best in the one-day series at home against Sri Lanka, a picture of consistency with the highlight being 125 in the second match which helped his side secured a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series. What made his feat even more notable was that it was Bangladesh's first-ever ODI series triumph against the 1996 World Cup champions. To shore up the middle order and don the wicket-keeping gloves speaks volumes of his fitness and skills."
Mushfiqur Rahim scored 237 runs in 3 ODIs against Sri Lanka with the top score of 125.
Beside Mushi, all-rounder Kathryn Bryce from Scotland was deservingly voted for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for May 2021.




