Bangladesh-Oman match tonight



Under the supervision of coaches, Bangladesh national football team practicing at Qatar University Ground in Doha on Monday before the Oman match in the FIFA and AFC joint qualifiers. photo: BFF

With this match, Bangladesh will end its journey in the preliminary joint qualification round-2 for 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China.

The boys in red and green outfits already played two matches where they had a 1-1 tie with Afghanistan in the first match while suffered a 0-2 defeat against India in the second one.

Oman is 80th while Bangladesh is 184th on the recently published FIFA World Ranking. The ranking difference says a lot and Bangladesh is not hoping for a win or a draw in the match. Instead a mention worthy and respectable result is expected from the boys.

Ahead of the last match, Bangladesh defender Topu barman who is likely to captain the team in the Oman match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha said on Monday, "We are going to face Oman tomorrow (Tuesday) and we learned many things about them. We gathered information regarding them and saw two of their matches against Afghanistan and Qatar. Our coaches identified some of their week points and strong sides in those matches. Analysing all those, our coach discussed strategies with us for the match."

This defender added, "We have a good game plan and if we can play accordingly and as a team, we can do well there. It is going to be our last match of this qualifying round and we hope that the people of the country will pray for us."

Regular skipper Jamal Bhuiyan along with left-back Rahmat Mia and midfielder Biplu Ahmed are going to miss the match for a suspension after getting yellow cards in their last match against India, the second one of the remaining three matches of the joint qualification round.

Private satellite TV channel T Sports and GTV will telecast the match live.



Bangladesh and Oman national football teams are facing off in the FIFA and AFC joint qualifiers tonight (Tuesday) at 11:10pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) in Doha, Qatar.With this match, Bangladesh will end its journey in the preliminary joint qualification round-2 for 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China.The boys in red and green outfits already played two matches where they had a 1-1 tie with Afghanistan in the first match while suffered a 0-2 defeat against India in the second one.Oman is 80th while Bangladesh is 184th on the recently published FIFA World Ranking. The ranking difference says a lot and Bangladesh is not hoping for a win or a draw in the match. Instead a mention worthy and respectable result is expected from the boys.Ahead of the last match, Bangladesh defender Topu barman who is likely to captain the team in the Oman match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha said on Monday, "We are going to face Oman tomorrow (Tuesday) and we learned many things about them. We gathered information regarding them and saw two of their matches against Afghanistan and Qatar. Our coaches identified some of their week points and strong sides in those matches. Analysing all those, our coach discussed strategies with us for the match."This defender added, "We have a good game plan and if we can play accordingly and as a team, we can do well there. It is going to be our last match of this qualifying round and we hope that the people of the country will pray for us."Regular skipper Jamal Bhuiyan along with left-back Rahmat Mia and midfielder Biplu Ahmed are going to miss the match for a suspension after getting yellow cards in their last match against India, the second one of the remaining three matches of the joint qualification round.Private satellite TV channel T Sports and GTV will telecast the match live.