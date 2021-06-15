Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA, AFC Preliminary Joint Qualifiers

Bangladesh-Oman match tonight

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Sports Reporter

Under the supervision of coaches, Bangladesh national football team practicing at Qatar University Ground in Doha on Monday before the Oman match in the FIFA and AFC joint qualifiers. photo: BFF

Under the supervision of coaches, Bangladesh national football team practicing at Qatar University Ground in Doha on Monday before the Oman match in the FIFA and AFC joint qualifiers. photo: BFF

Bangladesh and Oman national football teams are facing off in the FIFA and AFC joint qualifiers tonight (Tuesday) at 11:10pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) in Doha, Qatar.
With this match, Bangladesh will end its journey in the preliminary joint qualification round-2 for 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China.
The boys in red and green outfits already played two matches where they had a 1-1 tie with Afghanistan in the first match while suffered a 0-2 defeat against India in the second one.
Oman is 80th while Bangladesh is 184th on the recently published FIFA World Ranking. The ranking difference says a lot and Bangladesh is not hoping for a win or a draw in the match. Instead a mention worthy and respectable result is expected from the boys.
Ahead of the last match, Bangladesh defender Topu barman who is likely to captain the team in the Oman match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha said on Monday, "We are going to face Oman tomorrow (Tuesday) and we learned many things about them. We gathered information regarding them and saw two of their matches against Afghanistan and Qatar. Our coaches identified some of their week points and strong sides in those matches. Analysing all those, our coach discussed strategies with us for the match."
This defender added, "We have a good game plan and if we can play accordingly and as a team, we can do well there. It is going to be our last match of this qualifying round and we hope that the people of the country will pray for us."
Regular skipper Jamal Bhuiyan along with left-back Rahmat Mia and midfielder Biplu Ahmed are going to miss the match for a suspension after getting yellow cards in their last match against India, the second one of the remaining three matches of the joint qualification round.
Private satellite TV channel T Sports and GTV will telecast the match live.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maradona's doctor, six others, to be questioned over his death
Eriksen in 'good spirits', remains under observation
'Phenomenal' Sterling sets tone for England
Neymar helps Brazil cruise to Copa win over Venezuela
Kane impressed as England's new generation cope with Euro pressure
Mahedi all-round effort seals Gazi Groups' facile victory
Shinepukur secure third victory
Mohammedan, Brothers match called off


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
Dramatic political events of 1964
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft