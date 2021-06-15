BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

NCC Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid and iclique Group Chairman Maruf Alam exchanging documents for their respective organisations in presence of other officials at a signing ceremony held in the city recently. Under this agreement, NCC bank's Credit and Debit card holders will enjoy faster, convenient and secured card services through implementation of this up-graded software. Moreover, it will help to integrate with different channels relating to Digital Banking Platform. photo: BankPubali Bank Consumers Credit Division General Manager Abduhu Ruhul Masih and Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd Chief Executive Officer Md Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for their respective organisations at Bank's Head Office recently. Pubali Bank Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Sheltech (Pvt.) Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed and Senior Executives from both the organisations were also present. Under the MoU, Pubali Bank will provide loans in easy monthly instalments at an attractive interest rate for the purchase of flats, office or commercial space from Sheltech. photo: Bank