Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:34 PM
BANKING EVENTS

Mercantile Bank launches ‘MBL Rainbow’

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd launched Digital Banking Service 'MBL Rainbow' recently. To ensure fast, safe and convenient banking without physical presence, Mercantile Bank has introduced this initiative. Customers can download the App from 'Google' or 'Apple' Play Store by using a smart phone and can open bank account and enjoy anytime and anywhere banking across the country, says a press release.
'MBL Rainbow' offers convenient banking services such as MBL to MBL Account Fund Transfer, Fund transfer to any bank through BEFTN, Utility Bill Payment, Mobile Top up, Money withdrawal through QR Code, Online Purchase, Insurance payment, Travel and Entertainment related Ticketing and Booking services, Agent Banking and Mycash transaction.
Customer can also pay MBL Credit card bill, Deposit Scheme installment, view account statement and locate all branches and ATM booths.


