Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:34 PM
CVC Finance acquires majority stake in CAPM Advisory Ltd

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Desk

CVC Finance Ltd, a financial institution licensed by Bangladesh Bank dedicated   to delivering the best value to its customers, acquired 60pc shares of the private limited company, CAPM Advisory Limited, says a press release.
The Merchant Banking subsidiary will allow CVC Finance to engage in non-funded and fee based income in the areas of portfolio management, equity and debt issue management, corporate advisory services, bringing in FDI and other associated                businesses.
CAPM Advisory Limited officially became a subsidiary of CVC Finance Limited after a share subscription ceremony which was organized on 6thJune, 2021.
Higher Management officials from both organizations joined the ceremony while exchanging the cheque.
Managing Director, Syed Minhaj Ahmed, and Deputy Managing Director, Shah Wareef Hossain, from CVC Finance Limited; and Managing Director and CEO, Tania Sharmin from CAPM Advisory Limited were present at the share subscription ceremony.
CAPM Advisory Limited was incorporated as a private limited company under Companies Act, 1994 in November 2011 and licensed as a full-fledged Merchant Banker and Portfolio Manager under Bangladesh Securities and Exchanges Commission (Merchant Banker & Portfolio Manager) Rules, 1996 in April 2012.
CVC Finance Limited is a financial institution incorporated in 2015. Established  corporate and state owned entities like Shadharon Bima Corporation, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) reinforces its core strength.
Local and foreign companies/business groups like Khan Brothers Ship Building Ltd, Amanat Shah Weaving Processing Ltd, Moon Ready wears Ltd, Padma Glass Ltd and Kowloon Capital Ltd, Hong Kong have taken stake in CVC Finance.


