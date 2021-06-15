Video
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021
Business

Sterling takes British reopening delay in its stride

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, June 14: Sterling was largely unmoved on Monday by news Britain was set to delay the end of social distancing measures, as the government tries to slow a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce later a delay of four weeks to his February roadmap, under which his government signalled all social restrictions to control the spread of the disease would be lifted "no earlier" than June 21.
Sterling, which has been one of the best performing currencies in 2021 as investors bet on a strong British economic rebound, hovered just below recent highs.
Against the dollar it dipped 0.1% to $1.4093, while the euro was 0.2% stronger versus the pound at 85.94 pence.    -Reuters


