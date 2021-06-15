Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC to strengthen advocacy for workplace safety

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

Participants at a training course organized by BRAC, pose for a photograph at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on Sunday.

Participants at a training course organized by BRAC, pose for a photograph at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on Sunday.

BRAC, one of the largest NGOs in the world, will strengthen advocacy activities on safeguarding its employees from sexual exploitation and abuse.
This was disclosed at a training on safeguarding employees and Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), which concluded at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on Sunday, says a press release.  
About 160 trainees under different programmes of HCMP of Brac participated in the four-day training, organized by HCMP of BRAC.
BRAC will further strengthen advocacy activities in the days to come by raising awareness among its employees through such training.
The training was aimed at raising awarenewss on the issue of ensuring safe atmosphere for employees, partners, beneficiaries, volunteers, suppliers, Rohingyas and host community of BRAC by protecting them from abuse and exploitation.
Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director of HCMP of BRAC; Hasne Ara Begum, Technical Head of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) of HCMP; among others, spoke on the concluding day.      
Shahana Hayat; Operations Head of HCMP; Zia Uddin, Head of Admin, Logistics and Procurement of same programme; Mohammad Mahmudul Hasan, Assistant General Manager of Human Resources Division of HCMP; attended on the second and the third days.        
Farzana Siddiqua, Manager of training and safeguarding Unit of HCMP of BRAC; moderated the event.     
Khondoker Shafiqul Alam and Nitu Barua of Learning and Leadership Development Programme of BRAC; conducted the training at the concluding session.
Kirtee Bejoya and Rezaul Kabir were present as trainers on behalf of BRAC.   
In her speech, Hasne Ara Begum said, BRAC is eager to create a good culture for protecting its employees and keeping atmosphere of workplace safe by utilizing its values.   
In her speech, Hasina Akhter Huq said, safeguarding is not merely an issue of employees' protection. Rather, it should now be considered as responsibility so that we ourselves being conscious can maintain proper atmosphere at our workplace.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank launches ‘MBL Rainbow’
CVC Finance acquires majority stake in CAPM Advisory Ltd
Sterling takes British reopening delay in its stride
Foreign Investors Buy Asian Bonds in May as US Yields Drop
Adani shares slump after freeze placed on foreign funds
BD-India trade resumes at Hili border
Swiss snub synthetic pesticide ban plan


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Dramatic political events of 1964
Construction materials piled on Bagatipara college ground
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft