BRAC to strengthen advocacy for workplace safety



Participants at a training course organized by BRAC, pose for a photograph at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on Sunday.

This was disclosed at a training on safeguarding employees and Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), which concluded at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on Sunday, says a press release.

About 160 trainees under different programmes of HCMP of Brac participated in the four-day training, organized by HCMP of BRAC.

BRAC will further strengthen advocacy activities in the days to come by raising awareness among its employees through such training.

The training was aimed at raising awarenewss on the issue of ensuring safe atmosphere for employees, partners, beneficiaries, volunteers, suppliers, Rohingyas and host community of BRAC by protecting them from abuse and exploitation.

Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director of HCMP of BRAC; Hasne Ara Begum, Technical Head of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) of HCMP; among others, spoke on the concluding day.

Shahana Hayat; Operations Head of HCMP; Zia Uddin, Head of Admin, Logistics and Procurement of same programme; Mohammad Mahmudul Hasan, Assistant General Manager of Human Resources Division of HCMP; attended on the second and the third days.

Farzana Siddiqua, Manager of training and safeguarding Unit of HCMP of BRAC; moderated the event.

Khondoker Shafiqul Alam and Nitu Barua of Learning and Leadership Development Programme of BRAC; conducted the training at the concluding session.

Kirtee Bejoya and Rezaul Kabir were present as trainers on behalf of BRAC.

In her speech, Hasne Ara Begum said, BRAC is eager to create a good culture for protecting its employees and keeping atmosphere of workplace safe by utilizing its values.

In her speech, Hasina Akhter Huq said, safeguarding is not merely an issue of employees' protection. Rather, it should now be considered as responsibility so that we ourselves being conscious can maintain proper atmosphere at our workplace.



























