Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:33 PM
StanChart, Channel i to honour change makers in agri sector

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Channel i Managing Director Faridur Reza Sagar, Channel I Director and Head of News Shykh Seraj and StanChart BD Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Head Bitopi Das Chowdhury attend a press conference held in Dhaka recently.

Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Channel i Managing Director Faridur Reza Sagar, Channel I Director and Head of News Shykh Seraj and StanChart BD Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Head Bitopi Das Chowdhury attend a press conference held in Dhaka recently.

Standard Chartered and Channel i has jointly announced the launch of Standard Chartered - Channel i Agrow Award 2021, at a press conference held in Dhaka recently.
Launched by Standard Chartered, this is the seventh iteration of the award, and the third time it is being held in partnership with Channel I, says a press release.
Agrow Award recognizes the best performing individuals and institutions for their significant contributions to the agriculture sector of the country. Like last year, exemplary contributions will be recognised in 10 categories: Farmer of the Year - Male; Farmer of the Year - Female; Heroes for Change; Best Journalist (Agriculture);  Jury Special; Best Agricultural Organization in Research, Innovation and Technology; Best Agricultural Organization in Support & Execution; Best Agricultural Exporter, Best Community as Disaster Fighter and Lifetime Achievement Award. This year, the Jury Special category will have particular focus on indigenous farming, both at the individual or organisational levels.
Speaking at the press conference, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank said: "Through Agrow Award, I am happy to have partnered with Channel i in honouring the changemakers of this sector for their bravery, innovation and sheer hard work, all of which contributes immensely to our nation's continued progress and prosperity."
Faridur Reza Sagar, Managing Director, Channel i said: "The contribution of our agriculture sector and its heroes towards the progress of our nation is not easy to measure… If through this award we are able to add to their impetus to move forward, we will consider that to be our success."
Shykh Seraj, Director and Head of News, Channel I, said: Honouring the best individuals and organisations within the (agricultural) sector each year is our effort to showcase these success stories. I thank Standard Chartered for partnering us on this wonderful initiative."
The Standard Chartered Agrow Awards recognizes the leaders and innovators that are taking our agriculture industry forward, with the goal of promoting the disseminating technology and best practises at all levels of the industry. This year will mark the fifth edition of Agrow Award. Till date, there have been 44 award winners.
Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Shahidul Alam Sachchu, General Manager (Drama & Telefilm), Channel i and Agrow Award project director along with other were also present.


