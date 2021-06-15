Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Toshiba apologises to shareholders after vote probe

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

TOKYO, June 14: Toshiba apologised to shareholders Monday and said it would remove two directors after a probe found the Japanese conglomerate had sought government help to try and influence a boardroom vote.
Board chair Osamu Nagayama acknowledged a "lack of awareness on our part, including our dealings with METI," referring to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
But he did not address specific allegations in the independent probe published Thursday, which said Toshiba had sought METI's help to prevent activist shareholders from exercising their proposal and voting rights at an annual general meeting in July 2020.
"We apologise to our shareholders and all the other stakeholders in view of their concerns and anxieties that they have expressed with respect to this," Nagayama said.
"The board of directors takes these comments seriously and we will continue to use them to improve management in the future."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank launches ‘MBL Rainbow’
CVC Finance acquires majority stake in CAPM Advisory Ltd
Sterling takes British reopening delay in its stride
Foreign Investors Buy Asian Bonds in May as US Yields Drop
Adani shares slump after freeze placed on foreign funds
BD-India trade resumes at Hili border
Swiss snub synthetic pesticide ban plan


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Dramatic political events of 1964
Construction materials piled on Bagatipara college ground
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft