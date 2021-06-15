Video
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021
Six women win Unsung Women Nation Builders Award

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Participants at a training course organized by BRAC, pose for a photograph at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on Sunday.

Six women received prestigious Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards 2021 for their exceptional humanitarian and courageous activities and the winners received Tk. 2 Lakh each at a virtual event on Saturday.
The six women are Sabina Yeasmin, who ensured right breast and cervical cancer treatment for 310 women; Rozina Akhter, who supervised the burial of over 60 Covid infected people; Jahanara Islam, a successful self-made entrepreneur in Cox's Bazar; Fauzia Beethi, a teacher who played a significant role in helping the residents of Bogura during Covid-19; Farmis Akhter, an entrepreneur who helped feed 700 families in need in Sylhet and Shapla Devi Tripura, the founder of the beloved "Sampari" in Khagrachhari Hill.
The fifth season of the Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards 2021 was jointly organized by IPDC Finance Limited and The Daily Star, says a press release.
Prominent personalities such as Businesswoman and Poet Dr. Rubana Huq, Executive Director of Manusher Jonno Foundation Shaheen Anam, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh Farah Kabir, Founder and Chairman of SBK Tech Ventures and SBK Foundation Sonia Bashir Kabir, Novelist Selina Hossain and Chairperson of UCEP Parveen Mahmud, FCA participated in the virtual ceremony as well as Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited.
"Women have played a significant role in building our nation from the very beginning. They have helped us gain independence and have made valuable contributions to our community and the overall economy. Thus, to ensure their proper empowerment, IPDC has taken different initiatives over the years centering the women," said Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited. Mahfuz Anam, Editor and Publisher at the Daily Star, said, "We have already brought to light the efforts of 30 women who are symbols of inspiration and courage. We have returned this time with the same effort of telling the world the stories of the incredible journeys of 6 great women."


