Dollar stands tall in big week for FX markets

LONDON, June 14: The dollar consolidated gains on Monday after posting its biggest weekly rise in six weeks as traders cut their bearish bets before a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting that might signal a change in the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

The U.S. central bank begins a scheduled two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. Recent data pointing to a surge in inflation has raised concerns that price pressures following the post-COVID economic reopening could force policymakers into an earlier tapering of currency-depreciating stimulus.

While consensus expectations are the Fed will remain on hold until 2023, some believe the failure of the dollar to weaken in recent days despite inflation-adjusted U.S. bond yields softening further signals a broader caution among investors.

"Market participants are wary of a hawkish surprise that could at least temporarily lift the U.S. dollar," MUFG strategists said in a daily note. -Reuters







