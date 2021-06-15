Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Businesses asked to be ready to tackle post-LDC challenges

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said businessmen need to be prepared to face the Least-Developed country (LDC) graduation challenge. The government is preparing to address this challenge by forming a sector-based sub-committee. There will be a representative of FBCCI on it.
Going beyond the conventional work, the FBCCI has a role to play in modernizing the trade sector, he said in this connection.  
The minister made the observation while addressing a 45-member delegation of the newly elected FBCCI leaders led by the federation's president Jasim Uddin held in the conference room of the ministry.
Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh spoke on the occasion. The FBCCI team includes Senior Vice-President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice-President MA Momen, Amin Helali, Salahuddin Alamgir, Habib Ullah Don and MA Razzak Khan, Abu Motaleb. Other directors were also present.
The Minister said that the government is making efforts to sign free trade agreement (FTA) or preferential trade agreement (PTA) with prospective business partners to increase trade facilities with different countries. Business organizations need to be more proactive.
 Tipu Munshi said the export trade should not depend only on ready-made garments. The country's ICT, leather, plastics, jute and jute products and light engineering sectors have huge potential for export growth; this opportunity must be utilized. The government has taken initiatives to make these sectors efficient in export trade, for which the traders must also come forward.
"We want to export USD $ 50 billion worth of goods next fiscal year," he said. Therefore, the country's exporters must come forward with sincerity. The present business-friendly government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is providing all kinds of assistance to businessmen. After LDC graduation, we will face a big competitive challenge, which needs to be tackled efficiently.
FBCCI president Jasim Uddin welcomed the proposed budget. The members of the delegation assured the government of their sincere cooperation in achieving LDC graduation and sustainable development goals (SDG).
He also called on the government to adopt and implement business-friendly policies and demanded proper initiative to create new export products and increase trade facilities for them.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank launches ‘MBL Rainbow’
CVC Finance acquires majority stake in CAPM Advisory Ltd
Sterling takes British reopening delay in its stride
Foreign Investors Buy Asian Bonds in May as US Yields Drop
Adani shares slump after freeze placed on foreign funds
BD-India trade resumes at Hili border
Swiss snub synthetic pesticide ban plan


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Dramatic political events of 1964
Construction materials piled on Bagatipara college ground
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft