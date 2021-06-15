Businesses asked to be ready to tackle post-LDC challenges

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said businessmen need to be prepared to face the Least-Developed country (LDC) graduation challenge. The government is preparing to address this challenge by forming a sector-based sub-committee. There will be a representative of FBCCI on it.

Going beyond the conventional work, the FBCCI has a role to play in modernizing the trade sector, he said in this connection.

The minister made the observation while addressing a 45-member delegation of the newly elected FBCCI leaders led by the federation's president Jasim Uddin held in the conference room of the ministry.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh spoke on the occasion. The FBCCI team includes Senior Vice-President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice-President MA Momen, Amin Helali, Salahuddin Alamgir, Habib Ullah Don and MA Razzak Khan, Abu Motaleb. Other directors were also present.

The Minister said that the government is making efforts to sign free trade agreement (FTA) or preferential trade agreement (PTA) with prospective business partners to increase trade facilities with different countries. Business organizations need to be more proactive.

Tipu Munshi said the export trade should not depend only on ready-made garments. The country's ICT, leather, plastics, jute and jute products and light engineering sectors have huge potential for export growth; this opportunity must be utilized. The government has taken initiatives to make these sectors efficient in export trade, for which the traders must also come forward.

"We want to export USD $ 50 billion worth of goods next fiscal year," he said. Therefore, the country's exporters must come forward with sincerity. The present business-friendly government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is providing all kinds of assistance to businessmen. After LDC graduation, we will face a big competitive challenge, which needs to be tackled efficiently.

FBCCI president Jasim Uddin welcomed the proposed budget. The members of the delegation assured the government of their sincere cooperation in achieving LDC graduation and sustainable development goals (SDG).

