Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:32 PM
ACI Motors gives Foton Ambulance to BSMMU

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

ACI Motors gives Foton Ambulance to BSMMU

ACI Motors gives Foton Ambulance to BSMMU

ACI Motors handed over Foton ambulance to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) to support the patient management during pandemic situation.Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Md Ali Noor was the chief guest at the ambulance handing over ceremony at BSMMU in the capital on Sunday.
BSMMU Vice Chanchelor Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed received the symbolic key from ACI Motors Managing Director Dr FH Ansarey and Executive Director Subrata Ranjan Das.
Foton is the number one commercial vehicle brand in China. Foton Motor and its parent company BAIC Motor Group has provided two ambulances to Bangladesh as a part of their global initiative to stand besides the COVID-19 pandemic affected nations.
Exclusive distributor of Foton Motor in Bangladesh; ACI Motors has handed over the ambulances to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Foton is one of the global leading commercial vehicle brands having presence in over 100 countries. The company has sold more than 10 million vehicles world-wide. ACI Motors started operation with Foton commercial vehicle from the beginning of 2019. Now the brand is well accepted to the customers due to consistent quality and after sales service from ACI Motors through its country-wide service and spare parts network.
ACI Motors is the largest Farm Mechanization Company in Bangladesh. The company also deals with YAMAHA Motor Cycle, world renowned brands in Construction Equipment and Power Generation.  ACI Motors is well-known for its customer centric approach in after sales service.


