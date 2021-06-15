Video
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021
68 firms raised Tk48.31b from bourses in six years: FinMin

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said 68 companies have raised Tk48.31billion from the capital market through IPOs (initial public offerings) in the last six years.
The information was given in response to a question from Chittagong-11 Member of Parliament M Abdul Latif on Monday (June 14). Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury presided over the question and answer session.
Replying to a question from M Abdul Latif, the Finance Minister said that from FY 2014-15 to FY 2020-21 (June 3, 2021), 68 companies raised capital amounting Tk48.31 billion through IPOs and one company have been given a qualifier investor offer of withdrawing Tk75 million from the capital market.
It is also currently awaiting approval of IPO applications of five companies and qualified investor offers of four companies. The impact of Covid-19 has temporarily hampered GDP growth, the minister said.
Replying to a question from Golam Mohammad Siraj of Bogra-6 constituency, the finance minister said the impact of Covid-19 playing temporary hindrance role to achieving consistently high GDP growth over the past decade.
In the last 2018-19 financial year, the record growth was 8.15 per cent, but in the 2019-20 fiscal year, it decreased to 5.2 per cent due to coronavirus, he said.
With the outbreak of Covid in the country, the overall economic situation of did not fall into such a catastrophe due to the far sight and relentless activities of the Prime Minister. On the contrary, Bangladesh has set a unique example of global success in countering the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, he told the House.


