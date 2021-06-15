Stocks fall for 2nd running day as profit booking continues

Indices on the country's both bourses --- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second day as the dominant small investors continued to book profit on previous gains on Monday.

The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 22.43 points or 0.37 per cent to 6,013, while DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell by 19.58 points to 2,172 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 8.83 points to 1,284 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE dipped to Tk 17.40 billion, down 16 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk20.69 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 372 issues traded, 258 declined, 103 advanced and 11 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 1.12 billion changing hands, followed by NRB Commercial Bank (Tk 550 million), Pioneer Insurance (Tk 470 million), Lub-rref (Bangladesh) (Tk 459 million) and Fortune Shoes (Tk 406 million).

Index Agro Industries was the day's top gainer, posting a 9.95 per cent gain while Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries was the worst loser, losing 7.62 per cent.

A total number of 277,100 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 548.85 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of DSE also dropped to Tk 5,053 billion on Monday, down from Tk 5,083 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 63 points to settle at 17,465 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 38 points to close at 10,516.

Of the issues traded, 198 declined, 90 advanced and 19 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 31.61m shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 799m.



















