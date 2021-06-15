Excess bank liquidity soared to Tk 1.98 trillion in March

The weighted average lending rate of 18 banks dropped below 7 per cent in April 2021 as these banks were desperately trying to lure customers amid sluggish demand for credit from businesses due to pandemic.

Besides, the deposit rate of 19 banks dropped below 4 per cent in the month under consideration as banks were reluctant to attract savers at a time when they are sitting on huge excess liquidity in their hand.

Bank are now sitting on Tk 1,98,115.64 crore (1.98 trillion) excess liquidity in March 2021 from Tk 64,249.1 crore in March 2020.

Amid the significant decline in deposit and lending rates in last one year, 27 banks have managed to enhance their interest rate spread while the spread of 31 banks has dropped during the period.

The overall interest rate spread in the country's banking sector, however, returned above 3 per cent after it fell below 3 per cent following the implementation of a 9 per cent lending rate ceiling just after the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the subsequent economic fallout, credit disbursement from banking sector has remained dull though the Bangladesh Bank (BB) has so far injected a huge amount of liquidity in the banking system through stimulus packages and by purchasing dollars from local market.

Though the central bank has supplied adequate liquidity to make money available for economic recovery, the private sector credit growth remained far away from BB's projection with the achievement of just 8.29 per cent in April against a projection of 14.8 per cent growth for FY21.

Governments across the globe have taken expansionary monetary policies in the last several years to boost economic activities, BB executive director Md Habibur Rahman told The Daily Observer. Bangladesh too has adopted the expansionary fiscal and monetary policies to expedite economic recovery, Habibur said.

Amid implementation of expansionary monetary policies, including imposition of cap on lending rate, the Covid outbreak has resulted in a severe fall in credit demand, he said. As a result, banks are holding a high volume of excess liquidity prompting them to lower lending rate to increase credit disbursement, he said, adding banks, at the same time, lowered deposit rate because they don't need excess funds.

Asked whether banks would be able to sustain profitability, Habibur said their profitability would not be impacted much as their cost of funds had dropped.

The latest BB data showed the weighted average lending rate of Janata, Rupali, Sonali and BASIC Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank, Habib Bank, Citibank NA, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, National Bank of Pakistan, Woori Bank, The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, Bank Al-Falah, Islami Bank Bangladesh, National Bank, Southeast Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Padma Bank and ICB Islamic Bank dropped below 7 per cent in April.

On the other hand the weighted average deposit rate of Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Citibank NA, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, National Bank of Pakistan, Woori Bank, The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, Bank Al-Falah, The City Bank, United Commercial Bank, Shimanto Bank, Eastern Bank, National Credit & Commerce Bank, Prime Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Bank Asia, Trust Bank, BRAC Bank and ICB Islamic Bank dropped below 4 per cent.









