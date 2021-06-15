

Donation collection ceremony held at the Prime Minister's Office

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually witnessing from her Ganabhaban official residence, a donation collection ceremony held at the Prime Minister's Office on June 10, as her Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus separately receives donation from the country's electronic giant Walton and the leading corporate business conglomerate Minister Group. On behalf of Walton, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed handed over cheque for Tk 3 crore and Minister Group Chairman MA Razzak Khan Raj handed over a cheque for Tk 40 lakh on behalf of the Group on the occasion.