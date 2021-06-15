Video
Students with Daraz voucher can pay education fee thru bKash

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Business Desk

Students of selected educational institutions can avail Daraz voucher on bKash payment and also enjoy free subscription of a BBC Janala course.
To encourage secure digital payments during Covid-19, the offers have been brought for students of 112 educational institutions across the country.
Customers can get a Daraz coupon of BDT 50 while paying fees of any payment amount starting from BDT50 or more. At the same time, they can also subscribe to a BBC Janala course without any cost.
After paying fees through bKash, customers will receive a Daraz voucher and BBC Janala course subscription code link via SMS on the next working day. The Daraz voucher can be used to purchase any product worth BDT300 or more except digital goods and baby food items. A customer can avail the offer once a month and three times within the offer period. Daraz voucher will be valid till 10th of the next month after receiving it, while there is no time limit for availing the BBC Janala course.
Customers can avail the offer by paying fees through bKash app or by dialling USSD code *247#. This campaign will be valid till 31st August, 2021.


