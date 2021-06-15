Four rawhide warehouses to be set up in 4 districts before Eid-ul-Azha

The government has initiated an extensive plan to collect raw hides during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha under a long term plan to deal with syndicates and plug huge loss of rawhide every year along with huge financial losses of marginal traders.

Under this plan the government has decided to set up 600 warehouses in phases comprising big, medium and small ones. Initially four warehouses will be set up in four districts before Eid-ul-Azha, only few weeks away from now.

These will be set up at Savar, Notore Chittagong and Kustia. In Rajshahi one more will be set up as the capacity of Savar leather industrial city is not enough to withstand pressure. These warehouses will be known as 'raw hide 'hubs' and strict hygienic measures will be taken amid the pandemic in collection and storage of rawhide, in addition to ensuring fair price. .

The warehouses would be set up across the country on the basis of public-private partnership.

Sources said a total of around 1.25 crore animals are sacrificed on every Eid occasion. The collection and storage of raw hide faced severe crisis in the past several years as syndicates of raw hide collectors manipulated the system taking grassroots traders hostage.

Such traders at many places were forced to sell their collection at throw away prices at Tk 100-200 a piece at a huge loss while at many other places rawhides were left abandoned at city centers or on road sides as small traders didn't show up to collect the rawhides thus causing degrading air and environment.

To overcome this situation, the government has taken up a project titled 'Leather Warehouse for Marginal Small Leather Traders at Community Level'. Under this project 600 leather warehouse will be constructed all over the country in phases.

As a pilot project, four warehouses will be set up in four districts immediately before the Eid. Industry sources said the full implementation of the entire project will resolve the decades-old crisis of rawhides collection and evict syndicates of manipulators.

There will be 40 large warehouses, 50 medium warehouses and 510 small warehouses when the entire plan would be implemented.

Shaheen Ahmed, Chairman of the Bangladesh Tannery Association said compliance is the main challenge. Besides lack of standard process of rawhide preservation, compliance of environmental rules and affluent treatment system are more important.

In a recent letter to Commerce Ministry, he said the duration of the leather city project in Savar has been repeatedly extended; its work is still unfinished. Foreign buyers are not coming as the industrial city is not compliant.

For this reason, it is necessary to increase government cooperation to enforce compliance. Raw leather needs to be properly preserved to save the industry.

Sources said in a recent meeting on the role of government in conserving rawhides and determining what to do, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi directed the concerned agencies to implement the warehouse project expeditiously. The ministry has taken up the project on the basis of public-private partnership (PPP).

Under this the entire responsibility of construction and maintenance of the warehouses will be on private sector. Entrepreneurs will benefit by investing in the project with the government. Marginal, small and seasonal traders will pay a fixed service charge to those warehouses, in addition to receiving fair price.











