Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:31 PM
Patient with black fungus detected at DMCH

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Staff Correspondent

A case of black fungus has been detected in a patient at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
The 45- year-old patient from Khulna recently recovered from Covid-19.
Dr Farhad  Hasan Chowdhury Maruf, registrar of the hospital, confirmed the development on Monday. He said, "The patient was admitted to the hospital a week ago with post-covid complications. He had a headache, sinusitis and problems in his right eye."
The doctors suspected mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, and collected samples after conducting a surgery in his nose, Dr Farhad said, adding that the samples were sent to Birdem Hospital and the result indicated a case of black fungus.
"The patient's condition is now stable and he has been given Amphotericin B, an anti-fungal medication. Hopefully, he will recover shortly," Dr Farhad said.
On May 25, Bangladesh officially reported its maiden black fungus case. The patient has been undergoing treatment at Birdem General Hospital. The 53-year-old man from the south-western district of Satkhira recently recovered from Covid-19.



