India stepping up efforts to combat Covid-19 pandemic

New Delhi, June 14: India is stepping up its preparedness in numerous ways to meet challenges posed by Covid- 19 pandemic.

Secretary (Defence Research and Development Organization), Dr C Satish Reddy today (Monday) said, "We established temporary hospitals specific to Covid- 19 in many cities. These are modular hospitals. We call them flying hospitals and these have been made in a way that the virus does not go out of hospitals. If there is any third wave, all the hospitals will be taking the load, and the government is discussing these aspects with various stakeholders.''

Speaking at the online discourse series New India @ 75, organized by National Council for Science and Technology Communication and Vigyan Prasar, Dr Reddy said that DRDO stands ready to provide all kinds of support. He said that more flying hospitals would be ready as was provided by DRDO in the second wave of Covid -19 .

DRDO is the research and development wing of the Ministry of Defence.

Dr Reddy said that a total of 850 oxygen plants are being set up in various districts across the country from PM Cares Fund to cater to the needs of the country to fight Covid -19

Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) is registered as a public charitable trust. A dedicated fund, its primary objective is to deal with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the one posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to those affected.

He explained how DRDO is primarily carrying out research in advanced technology in defence and also focusing on developing high-quality technology of international standard at lower cost

Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST) enumerated various steps being taken by the Central Government and DST to fight the pandemic, keeping vaccines safe and ensuring that they reach every nook and cranny of the country. He also spoke about ways in which Artificial Intelligence (AI) could play a greater role in fighting the pandemic. "Technologies have been developed for storing and transporting vaccines to every corner of the country.









