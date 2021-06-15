Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

India stepping up efforts to combat Covid-19 pandemic

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, June 14: India is stepping up its preparedness in numerous ways to meet challenges posed by Covid- 19 pandemic.
 Secretary (Defence Research and Development Organization), Dr C Satish Reddy today (Monday) said, "We established temporary hospitals specific to Covid- 19 in many cities. These are modular hospitals. We call them flying hospitals and these have been made in a way that the virus does not go out of hospitals. If there is any third wave, all the hospitals will be taking the load, and the government is discussing these aspects with various stakeholders.''
Speaking at the online discourse series New India @ 75, organized by National Council for Science and Technology Communication and Vigyan Prasar, Dr Reddy said that DRDO stands ready to provide all kinds of support. He said that more flying hospitals would be ready as was provided by DRDO in the second wave of Covid -19 .
DRDO is the research and development wing of the Ministry of Defence.
 Dr Reddy said that a total of 850 oxygen plants are being set up in various districts across the country from PM Cares Fund to cater to the needs of the country to fight Covid -19
Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) is registered as a public charitable trust. A dedicated fund, its primary objective is to deal with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the one posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to those affected.  
 He explained how DRDO is primarily carrying out research in advanced technology in defence and also focusing on developing high-quality technology of international standard at lower cost
Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST) enumerated various steps being taken by the Central Government and DST to fight the pandemic, keeping vaccines safe and ensuring that they reach every nook and cranny of the country. He also spoke about ways in which Artificial Intelligence (AI) could play a greater role in fighting the pandemic. "Technologies have been developed for storing and transporting vaccines to every corner of the country.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Patient with black fungus detected at DMCH
Blooming burflowers, symbolizing the advent of the rainy season
India stepping up efforts to combat Covid-19 pandemic
BD ranks 109th in SDGs index
Ensure 50,000 doses of vaccine for female migrants: FWRAAB
New Air Chief pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
Over 11m BD facebookers sign up to donate blood
Women traffickers active in N ganj


Latest News
Man held with Yaba in Joypurhat
12 more die at RMCH corona unit
10 shops gutted in Barguna
Woman killed in truck cylinder explosion
Chuadanga sees 50 more Covid cases with 47.17% positivity rate
Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan
Morata jeered as wasteful Spain frustrated by Sweden
Messi's strike not enough as Chile frustrate Argentina
FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'
Zimbabwe are confident of hosting the series, BCB says
Most Read News
Preventing woman and child trafficking
Two murdered in two districts
Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia
Another 600,000 Chinese Covid vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
We need global jab plan: Guterres joins criticism of G7 pledge
Delhi unlocks all shops, restaurants
Re-designing rice plant for high paddy yield
BSCIC opens one-stop service
Dramatic political events of 1964
Construction materials piled on Bagatipara college ground
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft