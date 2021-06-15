Video
Tuesday, 15 June, 2021
BD ranks 109th in SDGs index

Published : Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh stands in the same rank of 109 among 165 countries in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) index prepared following the progress of achieving the SDGs leaving India and Pakistan behind like last year.
In the Sustainable Development Report 2021 published on Monday, India is also holding its previous position 120 while Pakistan 129 like the previous year.
Sustainable Develop-ment Solutions Network (SDSN) published the report on Monday prepared in association with the Cambridge University Press and Bertelsmann Stiftung.
The report was made last year comprising a total of 166 countries while the number of countries declined this year to 165.
According to the report, it was prepared following the progress of achieving 16 separate index including achievement in no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land and peace, justice and strong                  institutions.


