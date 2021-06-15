Ensure 50,000 doses of vaccine for female migrants: FWRAAB

Leaders of Female Workers Recruiting Agencies Association of Bangladesh (FWRAAB) demanded allocation of at least 50,000 doses of vaccines for the female migrants to ensure uninterrupted migration during the Covid-19 pandemic.

FWRAAB is an organization of recruiting agents sending female migrants to different labour receiving countries including Saudi Arabia.

They urged the government to import vaccines of 'Johnson and Johnson' or 'Pfizer' brands in the country and vaccinate the migrants intending to travel different countries with overseas employment.

They made the demand at a press conference on Monday at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU). In the keynote, FWRAAB Secretary General Mohammad Mohiuddin placed the demand.

Among others, its President Md. Abdul Alim, Senior Vice President KM Mobarakullah Shimul, leaders Abul Bashar and Nurul Amin also attended the programme.

In response to a query, Abdul Alim said most Bangladeshi migrants had been quarantined for seven days in Saudi Arabia in expensive hotels expensing around US$ 500 (Tk 42,550). It's huge misuse of money. But, the government is giving each of them only Tk 25,000.

If the government ensures two doses of vaccines for every migrant, they wouldn't need to be quarantined there. In this situation, the government should take initiative to ensure two doses of vaccines from the Pfizer vaccines.

Otherwise, the single dose vaccine 'Johnson and Johnson' of Netherlands should be imported quickly to lessen the sufferings as the vaccinated migrants don't need to be quarantined in the country, he added.

FWRAAB Secretary General Mohammad Mohiuddin said there is no alternative to ensuring vaccination for the migrants to keep the remittance inflow active in the country.







