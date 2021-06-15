New Air Chief pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara



Newly appointed Bangladesh Air Force Chief Air Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan places a wreath at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Monday. photo : ISPR

On arrival in Tungipara, the Chief of Air Staff was cordially received by BAF Base Bir Sreshto Matiur Rahman Air Officer Commanding Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Kamrul Islam.

He was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out BAF Base Bir Sreshto Matiur Rahman Contingent in Tungipara. He inspected the guard and took salute.

The Chief of Air Staff stood in solemn silence for some time in front of the grave of Bangabandhu and offered special prayer, seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Bangabandhu, including all martyrs on August 15 in 1975 .He also signed the visitors' book there. Senior BAF officers and other local dignitaries were present.

Earlier in the day, the newly appointed Chief of Air Staff visited Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the capital and paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait. He also signed the visitors' book there.





The newly appointed Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu in Tungipara on Monday, according to ISPR press release.On arrival in Tungipara, the Chief of Air Staff was cordially received by BAF Base Bir Sreshto Matiur Rahman Air Officer Commanding Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Kamrul Islam.He was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out BAF Base Bir Sreshto Matiur Rahman Contingent in Tungipara. He inspected the guard and took salute.The Chief of Air Staff stood in solemn silence for some time in front of the grave of Bangabandhu and offered special prayer, seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Bangabandhu, including all martyrs on August 15 in 1975 .He also signed the visitors' book there. Senior BAF officers and other local dignitaries were present.Earlier in the day, the newly appointed Chief of Air Staff visited Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the capital and paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait. He also signed the visitors' book there.