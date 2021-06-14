Video
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:57 PM
Home Front Page

HC summons Khaleda’s birth documents

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the authorities concerned of the government to submit relevant documents of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia, including her birth registration and educational qualification certificates, on question of her multiple birthday celebration.
The director general (DG) of the Department of Immigration and Passport, the DG of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the Election
    ommission (EC) secretary and the foreign affairs secretary have been asked to provide the record regarding her date of birth within 60 days.
A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Mamun Or Rashid on May 31, challenging Khaleda Zia's birthday celebration on different dates.
The HC also issued a rule asking the respondents to show causes why their inaction to prosecute Khaleda Zia under relevant law for celebrating her birthday on different dates deliberately to malign and undermine the solemnity of National Mourning Day on August 15 should not be declared illegal.
Secretaries to the ministries of home affairs and health and family planning, inspector general of police, commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and officer-in-charge of Gulshan Police Station have been made respondents to the rule.
Lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi appeared for the writ petitioner while Barrister AKM Mahbub Uddin Khokon stood for the BNP chairperson and deputy attorneys general Arobinda Kumar Roy and Bipul Kumar Bagmar represented the State.
Petitioner's lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi placed the writ petition before the HC bench, saying that one individual could be born or die on August 15 but how Khaleda could celebrate her birthdays on five dates.
Khaled's lawyer Barrister Khokon questioned the admissibility of the writ petition, claiming that it was politically motivated.
Thousands of people including Khaleda Zia were born on August 15, he said, adding it is not the work of the HC to deal with such a matter involving a birthday, he said.
The petitioner said in the writ that it is a matter of great distress for the nation that Khaleda Zia has mentioned and used her date of birth on August 15, 1946 in the current passport with an ulterior motive -- to malign the National Mourning Day when the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally killed with his family members in 1975.
Also, Khaleda Zia's date of birth is September 5, 1946 according to her SSC certificate; August 4, 1944 according to her marriage registration certificate; August 5, 1946 according to her machine-readable passport; and May 8, 1946 according to her Covid-19 test report, the petitioner said in the petition.



