Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark       Patient detected with 'black fungus' at Dhaka Medical       
Home Front Page

Netanyahu era ‘ends’ after record 12 yrs

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

JERUSALEM, June 13:  Israel is set to swear in a new government on Sunday that will send Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into the opposition after a record 12 years in office and a political crisis that sparked four elections in two years.
Naftali Bennett, the head of a small ultranationalist party, will take over as prime minister. But if he wants to keep the job, he will have to maintain an unwieldy coalition of parties from the political right, left and center.
The eight parties, including a small Arab
    faction that is making history by sitting in the ruling coalition, are united in their opposition to Netanyahu and new elections but agree on little else. They are likely to pursue a modest agenda that seeks to reduce tensions with the Palestinians and maintain good relations with the U.S. without launching any major initiatives.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, remains the head of the largest party in parliament and is expected to vigorously oppose the new government. If just one faction bolts, it could lose its majority and would be at risk of collapse, giving him an opening to return to power.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC summons Khaleda’s birth documents
Defying the risks amid spread of highly contagious Indian Delta variety of Covid-19
G7 vows action on Covid vaccines, climate change
G7 split on reallocating IMF funds to Covid-hit nations
Netanyahu era ‘ends’ after record 12 yrs
DU puts online counselling in motion again
Money launderers’ ring busted, five including one foreigner arrested
No Indian cattle before Eid: Tajul


Latest News
Act against evil forces: IGP to cadet SIs
Driver killed in truck-pickup van collision in Natore
I'm a victim of circumstances: Nasir after arrest
Cabinet nods policy to develop local automobile industry
Google dangles paid upgrade to businesses using Gmail addresses
New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
College student dies from electrocution in Patuakhali
Injured in Narsingdi accident, police official dies
BNP’s politics a barrier to flourishing democracy: Quader
Most Read News
164 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean Sea in Libya
Woman, son among 3 shot dead in Kushtia; One held
Umbrella makers pass a busy time at Imamganj in the capital
Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured
Cumilla varsity starts taking exams with physical presence
AstraZeneca shots should be halted for over-60s: EMA official
G7 faces historic climate decisions
Researchers find batch of new coronaviruses in bats
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack
Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu's long rule
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft