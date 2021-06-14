DU puts online counselling in motion again

The educational institutions have been closed for the last 15 months due to coronavirus pandemic. During the long span, students have experienced various problems including stress, instability and frustration.

During the time, more than 150 students have committed suicide across the country. At least, 40 of them are university students. A large number of Dhaka University (DU) students are among them.



From the outset of the closure of DU, Educational and Counselling Psychology Department took initiative to provide cost-free mental health services to the people who had been going through various psychological problems related to the pandemic. Later, the service was stopped on May 30.

According to Prof Mahjabeen Haque, Chairperson of the department and the Director of DU Student Counselling

and Guidance Office, the deadline was extended and the department gave service till the end of 2020. Around one thousand students contacted the department and 100 counsellors were made available for the service. Later, the service became stagnant and few people contacted them.

Even people from outside the university received the service without any cost if the case is related to Covid-19. Other than this, they had to pay for the counselling services.

In the meantime, the university resumed the service again. Students can now contact the counsellors on cell phone number 01788-687114 for any kind of services. The service will be available from 9:30am to 3:30pm. It is totally cost-free for the students of Dhaka University. Besides, anybody outside the university can take this service paying a fee.

The students can also contact through Facebook page 'Students Counselling and Guidance Office'.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said, "We always advise to take care of the student's mental health. Educational and Counselling Psychology Department initiated the service to protect the mental health of the students and provided a hotline number."

Prof Mahjabeen Haque told this correspondent that the department asked every department to give the number to the students. But a few students communicated with them.

"We take their names and address when the sufferers call us. The counsellors contact them accordingly," said Prof Mahjabeen.

She further said, "The service is totally cost-free for the students, teachers, officials and staff of the university."

Other than this, a seminar will be held every Sunday at 8:00pm to protect mental health of the students of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall addressing various issues including stress, instability and frustration due to long holidays, suspension of regular educational activities, health risks and other reasons.

Umme Saima Siddika, a part-time psychologist of this hall, will discuss various mental health protection strategies at the seminar.

In addition, students who need emergency health care will be able to contact a psychologist every Saturday, Monday and Wednesday from 7:00pm to 9:00pm via Facebook Messenger.

Students wishing to participate in the seminar are asked to contact the cell phone number (01718-77485) via Viber and WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, students of the male residential halls demanded fo the authority to arrange regular seminar for them through online as well.

They said a big portion of the students who committed suicide during the pandemic are male students.

Siddik Faruk, s second-year student of Mass Communication and Journalism, said, "When a boy grows up as a student, he automatically starts thinking about his family. Then the mind turns away from the study and slowly suffers from depression. The pandemic accelerates this problem much. At one point many lose mental balance and choose the path of suicide. We have glaring examples like our friend Imam Hossain, who committed suicide, our senior Hafizur Rahman died from drugs abuse recently. So, online counselling is needed for every student of the university."





