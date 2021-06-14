Money launderers’ ring busted, five including one foreigner arrested

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested five people, including a foreign national, from different areas of Dhaka on charges of laundering a hefty amount of money abroad through the BIGO Live and Likee livestreaming apps by offering pornographic contents.

The arrested Bangladeshis were identified as Mostafa Saif Reza, 26, Arif Hossain, 27, SM Nazmul Haque, 27, Ashma Ul Husna Shejuti, 28, and

an unidentified foreign national.

Law enforcers have so far tracked down transaction of more than Tk 100 crore in bank and mobile financial service accounts of the arrested and their accomplices, Jamil Ahmed, Deputy Inspector General (Cyber Wing) of CID, told journalists at a press briefing in the city on Sunday.

The CID officials suspected that a large amount of the money was siphoned from the country.

"During our investigation we found that these apps are usually used by young people here and Bangladeshi expatriates abroad," Jamil Ahmed, Deputy Director-General of the Cyber Police Centre, said.

"BIGO Live has two kinds of IDs - a broadcaster ID and a supporter, or sender ID. Young people use the broadcast IDs to live stream. The live streams were used for various obscenities under the guise of entertainment."

"Those who streamed under the supporter or sender IDs could be gifted a digital currency called 'diamonds.' They could then convert those diamonds to real currency and earn a significant amount in this way illegally."

The group targeted youths and Bangladeshi expatriates living abroad, Jamil Ahmed said.

Users were lured in by promises of chatting with "live streamers." They would have to purchase the virtual currency called 'diamonds' to do so and pay the streamers these diamonds to enter the chat room. The diamonds could be bought through mobile financial services or through other means from a number of agencies under different names. An initial investigation suggests there are several such agencies in Bangladesh, police said.

Over 100,000 Bangladeshi users and expatriate Bangladeshis buy virtual currency through online banking, hundis, or other methods. The system enables them to launder millions of Taka every month, an initial investigation suggests.

The CID said the detainees have confessed to being directly involved with this business.

The names of many others involved in the racket have been discovered through the interrogations and an investigation of their bank accounts show transactions of over Tk 1 billion in the past year.

Two mobile phones, two laptops, a car, seven credit cards from various banks, six bank cheque books from various banks and approximately Tk 50,460 was seized from detainee Nazmul. Two mobile phones and a laptop were seized from Arif Hossain, one other detainee.

Four mobile phones and two laptops were seized from detainees Mostafa Saif Reza and Ashma Ul Husna Shejuti. The CID says cases have been filed against the detainees under the Digital Security Act and the Pornography Act with Paltan Police Station.

