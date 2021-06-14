Video
No Indian cattle before Eid: Tajul

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 295
Staff Correspondent 

Indian cattle will not be allowed to enter Bangladesh before Eid-ul-Azha, said Local Government Minister Tajul Islam.
He said the relevant authorities had already been given necessary directive in this regard.
The directive was issued from an inter-ministerial meeting on management of cattle markets on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha at the secretariat on Sunday.
    Tajul Islam said a large number of cattle come to Bangladesh from India every year on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. "Directive has been given to keep the border closed so that Indian cattle can't enter Bangladesh."
The authorities concerned were asked not to allow any makeshift cattle market on the railways land and highways.
The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) arranged the meeting. The meeting also discussed the management of sacrificial cattle markets, security to the cattle and their owners and management of waste of sacrificial animals.
Officials of Dhaka's two city corporations apprised the meeting about their preparations.
The meeting asked the authorities concerned to discourage the elderly and children to visit the cattle market in the context of coronavirus pandemic.


