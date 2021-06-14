Video
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:56 PM
New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark       Patient detected with 'black fungus' at Dhaka Medical       
Home Front Page

Covid-19 Pandemic

Highest single-day death toll in 35 days in country

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday witnessed the highest number of death from coronavirus over the last 35 days.
As many as 47 patients died from the deadly coronavirus over the past 24 hours till Saturday taking the death toll to 13,118 while 2,436 new cases were detected during the same period.
Now the total number of corona-affected people stands at 826,922. The last highest death 56 was reported on May 9 in the country.
Besides, 2,242 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 92.66 percent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 18,749 samples were tested in 512 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
The day's infection rate stood at 12.99 percent and the overall infection rate 13.39 while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.59 percent.
Among the latest day's victims, 32 were men and 15 were women. Of the victims, 45 died in different hospitals across the
    country while two died at home.
Moreover, 15 of the deceased were in the Dhaka division, nine in Chattogram, eight in Khulna, six in Rajshahi, four in Ranpur, two each in Mymensingh and Sylhet and one in Barishal division.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,438 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,68o were women.
The country's maiden case was reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.  
The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,812,189 lives and infected 176,482,959 people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 160,453,800 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


