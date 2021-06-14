Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark       Patient detected with 'black fungus' at Dhaka Medical       
Home Front Page

Rape Case Against 4 Children

HC orders suspension of 7 cops including Bakerganj OC

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the Home Secretary to suspend seven police personnel of Bakerganj Police Station of Barishal district including its officer-in-charge Md Abul Kalam for an incident over the rape case filed against four children in the district on October 6 last year.
    The HC asked to suspend Social Service (Probation) Officer of the district and withdraw the criminal jurisdiction of Senior Judicial Magistrate Enayet Ullah for ordering to send the minors to the custody of Child Development Centre without granting them bail.
The court also ordered to take departmental action against the seven police personnel and the social service officer.
Declaring the arrest and detention of four children over the rape case illegal, the HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md. Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order in a verdict after disposing of a suo mutu (voluntary) rule.
Lawyer Barrister Md Abdul Halim and AM Jamiul Hoque Faisal argued for the children while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russel Chowdhury represented the State.
The HC observed that the ignorance of Enayet Ullah about the Children Act, 2013 in dealing with the case against the four children is unpardonable and the unconditional apology offered by him before this court is unacceptable, as he sent the children to the custody although he had no jurisdiction to do so.
The HC said the Law Secretary will withdraw the criminal jurisdiction of Judicial Magistrate Enayet Ullah and will provide him only civil jurisdiction in consultation with the Supreme Court.
The bench scrapped the rape case filed by the police against the four children saying that the police have filed the case in violation of their fundamental rights and relevant law.
The HC has turned down the unconditional apology offered by the police and probation officer, saying they will continue violating the human rights if stern action is not taken against them.
On October 6 last year, Bakerganj police arrested the four children, aged between 10 and 11 years, and produced them before the court of Barishal's Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Enayet Ullah the same day.
The magistrate rejected their bail petitions and ordered police to send them to the development centre. The children were taken to a development center at Pulerhat in Jashore.
The victim's father alleged that the children raped his daughter on the pretext of playing games on October 4.
The complainant said that the victim disclosed the matter to her mother after she fell sick two days later.
On October 11 last year, the HC stayed the proceedings of the rape case filed against four children in Barishal.
The court also directed the Bakerganj police station OC Abul Kalam to provide security to the children and their parents.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC summons Khaleda’s birth documents
Defying the risks amid spread of highly contagious Indian Delta variety of Covid-19
G7 vows action on Covid vaccines, climate change
G7 split on reallocating IMF funds to Covid-hit nations
Netanyahu era ‘ends’ after record 12 yrs
DU puts online counselling in motion again
Money launderers’ ring busted, five including one foreigner arrested
No Indian cattle before Eid: Tajul


Latest News
Act against evil forces: IGP to cadet SIs
Driver killed in truck-pickup van collision in Natore
I'm a victim of circumstances: Nasir after arrest
Cabinet nods policy to develop local automobile industry
Google dangles paid upgrade to businesses using Gmail addresses
New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
College student dies from electrocution in Patuakhali
Injured in Narsingdi accident, police official dies
BNP’s politics a barrier to flourishing democracy: Quader
Most Read News
164 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean Sea in Libya
Woman, son among 3 shot dead in Kushtia; One held
Umbrella makers pass a busy time at Imamganj in the capital
Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured
Cumilla varsity starts taking exams with physical presence
AstraZeneca shots should be halted for over-60s: EMA official
G7 faces historic climate decisions
Researchers find batch of new coronaviruses in bats
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack
Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu's long rule
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft