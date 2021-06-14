Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark       Patient detected with 'black fungus' at Dhaka Medical       
Home Front Page

Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia

Assailant held with pistol by locals, handed over to police

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 309
Our Correspondent 

Kushtia, June 13: A policeman shot three people, including a woman and her child, to death in Kushtia district town in broad daylight on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Shakil, 28, son of Misbar of Saotakarigor village in Kumarkhali upazila,  Asma, 25, and her son Robin, 5. Shakil was a bKash employee.
Sabbirul Alam Officer-in-Charge of Kushtia Sadar Police Station the incident happened in the city's Customs Junction area around 11:45am. Locals caught the ASI and handed him over to police.  Police, however, arrested assistant sub-inspector Soumen along with a pistol. The gun attack took place in Customs crossing area.
The armed man has been identified as ASI Shoumen Kumar, a resident of Magura, according to Kushtia Model Police OC Sabbirul Islam. Shoumen was assigned to Khulna's Fultala Police Station.
Police and witnesses said the couple along with a child was standing in front of a three-storey building in the Customs Crossing area.
Suddenly, an armed man appeared on the spot and first shot on the head of the woman and then the man.
As the child, Robin, ran to a nearby mosque, the ASI dragged him out and shot him too -- leaving him
    dead on the spot, the shop owner said, preferring anonymity.
As locals gathered, hearing gunshots, the ASI tried to flee. Locals then chased him and the ASI took shelter in a building nearby. The crowd besieged the building until police arrived and arrested ASI Shoumen along with the firearm, police and locals said.
When the man with the gun threatened the crowd by raising his weapon, several hundred people began attacking him with stones and brickbats.
The man with the gun realised his predicament and threw his weapon down, after which locals took him into custody and informed the police.
"During the interrogation, Shoumen said the deceased Asma was his wife and Robin, her son from her previous relationship. Our initial understanding is that Asma had an affair with bKash worker Shakil or that there was some trouble with financial transactions. We are investigating all aspects of the situation."
Asma's mother Hasina Banu told journalists at Kushtia General Hospital that her daughter told them that Shoumen married her.
"In the morning, my daughter along with her son left the house, saying Shoumen will take them to Khulna," she said.
Additional superintended of Kushtia police Mostafizur Rahman said ASI Soumen has recently been transferred to Khulna's Fultala from Halsa police camp.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC summons Khaleda’s birth documents
Defying the risks amid spread of highly contagious Indian Delta variety of Covid-19
G7 vows action on Covid vaccines, climate change
G7 split on reallocating IMF funds to Covid-hit nations
Netanyahu era ‘ends’ after record 12 yrs
DU puts online counselling in motion again
Money launderers’ ring busted, five including one foreigner arrested
No Indian cattle before Eid: Tajul


Latest News
Driver killed in truck-pickup van collision in Natore
I'm a victim of circumstances: Nasir after arrest
Cabinet nods policy to develop local automobile industry
Google dangles paid upgrade to businesses using Gmail addresses
New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
College student dies from electrocution in Patuakhali
Injured in Narsingdi accident, police official dies
BNP’s politics a barrier to flourishing democracy: Quader
Khaleda’s kidneys, liver not functioning properly: Fakhrul
Most Read News
164 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean Sea in Libya
Woman, son among 3 shot dead in Kushtia; One held
Umbrella makers pass a busy time at Imamganj in the capital
Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured
Cumilla varsity starts taking exams with physical presence
AstraZeneca shots should be halted for over-60s: EMA official
G7 faces historic climate decisions
Researchers find batch of new coronaviruses in bats
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack
Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu's long rule
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft