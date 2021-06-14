Estranged ASI kills wife, step son, one other in broad daylight in Kushtia

Kushtia, June 13: A policeman shot three people, including a woman and her child, to death in Kushtia district town in broad daylight on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Shakil, 28, son of Misbar of Saotakarigor village in Kumarkhali upazila, Asma, 25, and her son Robin, 5. Shakil was a bKash employee.

Sabbirul Alam Officer-in-Charge of Kushtia Sadar Police Station the incident happened in the city's Customs Junction area around 11:45am. Locals caught the ASI and handed him over to police. Police, however, arrested assistant sub-inspector Soumen along with a pistol. The gun attack took place in Customs crossing area.

The armed man has been identified as ASI Shoumen Kumar, a resident of Magura, according to Kushtia Model Police OC Sabbirul Islam. Shoumen was assigned to Khulna's Fultala Police Station.

Police and witnesses said the couple along with a child was standing in front of a three-storey building in the Customs Crossing area.

Suddenly, an armed man appeared on the spot and first shot on the head of the woman and then the man.

As the child, Robin, ran to a nearby mosque, the ASI dragged him out and shot him too -- leaving him

dead on the spot, the shop owner said, preferring anonymity.

As locals gathered, hearing gunshots, the ASI tried to flee. Locals then chased him and the ASI took shelter in a building nearby. The crowd besieged the building until police arrived and arrested ASI Shoumen along with the firearm, police and locals said.

When the man with the gun threatened the crowd by raising his weapon, several hundred people began attacking him with stones and brickbats.

The man with the gun realised his predicament and threw his weapon down, after which locals took him into custody and informed the police.

"During the interrogation, Shoumen said the deceased Asma was his wife and Robin, her son from her previous relationship. Our initial understanding is that Asma had an affair with bKash worker Shakil or that there was some trouble with financial transactions. We are investigating all aspects of the situation."

Asma's mother Hasina Banu told journalists at Kushtia General Hospital that her daughter told them that Shoumen married her.

"In the morning, my daughter along with her son left the house, saying Shoumen will take them to Khulna," she said.

Additional superintended of Kushtia police Mostafizur Rahman said ASI Soumen has recently been transferred to Khulna's Fultala from Halsa police camp.









