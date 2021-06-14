9th Liberation DocFest concludes: ‘3 Logical Exits’ wins top prize

The 9th edition of Liberation DocFest Bangladesh concluded on Saturday, crowning Mahdi Fleifel (Denmark/Lebanon) directed '3 Logical Exits' as the best film of the International Competition section.

The five-day festival also awarded the film 'Why Not' in the National Competition section, directed by Shekh Al Mamun.

The 9thedition of the fest drew a tremendous response and participation from film enthusiasts around the world by providing a breathing space for all amid the coronavirus pandemic for the second year in a row,

Organized annually by the Liberation War Museum (LWM), the edition wrapped up with a concluding and award-giving ceremony on Saturday night via Zoom. The closing ceremony was joined by legendary actor and former Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor MP, Liberation War Museum Trustee Mofidul Hoque, award-winning filmmaker, educator and also late filmmaker Tareque Masud's wife and Chairperson of Tareque Masud Memorial Trust (TMMT) Catherine Masud, one of the National Competition jurors Alam Khorshed, festival director Tareq Ahmed and participating filmmakers from the different regions of the world.

Lauding the success of the festival, Asaduzzaman Noor said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of our Liberation War Museum, to everyone concerned with the 9th Liberation DocFest Bangladesh, supported by the Dhaka DocLab. These young filmmakers are working with various limitations. Still, they managed to tell and are continuously telling great stories about liberation, freedom and independence."

"Viewers and makers couldn't come to the LWM and enjoy the festival live due to the pandemic, yet everyone successfully contributed to organizing the DocFest this year in this new virtual medium. We will see each other, shake hands and have tea or coffee together in a better future, celebrating the untold stories," Noor said at the event.

Catherine Masud lauded the organizers and participating filmmakers from home and abroad, saying, "In our time, Tareque Masud and I tried to portray the truth against all threats and censorship. To the young filmmakers, I urge you to never feel afraid of telling your stories through documentaries like these. We will never rise if we rise alone. We must rise together."

Speakers and organisers expressed their heartiest gratitude to the festival's technology partner Cosmos Foundation for its constant support in both the arrangement and operation of this year's festival, continuing from the previous editions of this annual event. -UNB