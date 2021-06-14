

Tapan re-elected BSRF President, Masud new Secy

In the election, outgoing President of BSRF Tapan Biswas was re-elected as president getting 88 votes while outgoing Finance Secretary Masudul Haque was elected general secretary getting 84 votes.

In the president post, Fasih Uddin Mahtab was the nearest contestant getting 61 votes while Md Arif Hossain got 67 votes for the post of general secretary.

In the election, total 152 votes were cast out of the total 154 votes.

Voting continued from 10:00am to 3:00pm at the Abdus Salam Auditorium in Jatiya Press Club.

Former president of Jatiya Press Club Saiful Alam was the chairman of election committee and Kashem Humayun, executive editor of Dainik Sangbad and Shyamal Dutta, editor of Dainik Bhorer Kagoj were as election commissioners.

In the vice-president post Motahar Hossain was elected getting 86 votes and Mehedi Azad Masum was elected as Assistant General Secretary getting 84 votes.

Besides, Akhter Hossain was elected as Organising Secretary getting 102 votes, Md Safiullah Sumon was elected Finance Secretary getting 113 votes, Moskayet Mashreque elected Office Secretary getting 98 votes, Md Baharam Khan as Publicity and Publication Secretary getting 92 votes.

Tauhidul Islam was elected as Training and Research Secretary unopposed in the election.

Meanwhile, Ismail Hossain Russel, MA Jalil Munna (Munna Raihan), Mainul Hossain Pinnu, Shahjahan Mollah, Hasif Mahmud Shah, Shahadat Hossain, Md Bellal Hossain and Md Rubayet Hasan were elected as executive committee members.







