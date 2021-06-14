Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark       Patient detected with 'black fungus' at Dhaka Medical       
Home City News

Tapan re-elected BSRF President, Masud new Secy

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252
Staff Correspondent

Tapan re-elected BSRF President, Masud new Secy

Tapan re-elected BSRF President, Masud new Secy

Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF), an organization of the journalists covering the Secretariat, on Sunday got a new executive committee by an election in its biannual election.
In the election, outgoing President of BSRF Tapan Biswas was re-elected as president getting 88 votes while outgoing Finance Secretary Masudul Haque was elected general secretary getting 84 votes.
In the president post, Fasih Uddin Mahtab was the nearest contestant getting 61 votes while Md Arif Hossain got 67 votes for the post of general secretary.
In the election, total 152 votes were cast out of the total 154 votes.
Voting continued from 10:00am to 3:00pm at the Abdus Salam Auditorium in Jatiya Press Club.
Former president of Jatiya Press Club Saiful Alam was the chairman of election committee and Kashem Humayun, executive editor of Dainik Sangbad and Shyamal Dutta, editor of Dainik Bhorer Kagoj were as election commissioners.
In the vice-president post Motahar Hossain was elected getting 86 votes and Mehedi Azad Masum was elected as Assistant General Secretary getting 84 votes.
Besides, Akhter Hossain was elected as Organising Secretary getting 102 votes, Md Safiullah Sumon was elected Finance Secretary getting 113 votes, Moskayet Mashreque elected Office Secretary getting 98 votes, Md Baharam Khan as Publicity and Publication Secretary getting 92 votes.
Tauhidul Islam was elected as Training and Research Secretary unopposed in the election.
Meanwhile, Ismail Hossain Russel, MA Jalil Munna (Munna Raihan), Mainul Hossain Pinnu, Shahjahan Mollah, Hasif Mahmud Shah, Shahadat Hossain, Md Bellal Hossain and Md Rubayet Hasan were elected as executive committee members.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9th Liberation DocFest concludes: ‘3 Logical Exits’ wins top prize
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak 2019, 2020
Tapan re-elected BSRF President, Masud new Secy
Access to nutritious foods for students demanded
Dhaka consumes 46pc of electricity BD generates: Nasrul Hamid
People lost faith in govt assurance about vaccination: GM Quader
Communist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration at Shantinagar Bazar
Maj Gen Shamim new envoy to Libya


Latest News
Driver killed in truck-pickup van collision in Natore
I'm a victim of circumstances: Nasir after arrest
Cabinet nods policy to develop local automobile industry
Google dangles paid upgrade to businesses using Gmail addresses
New COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
College student dies from electrocution in Patuakhali
Injured in Narsingdi accident, police official dies
BNP’s politics a barrier to flourishing democracy: Quader
Khaleda’s kidneys, liver not functioning properly: Fakhrul
Most Read News
164 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean Sea in Libya
Woman, son among 3 shot dead in Kushtia; One held
Umbrella makers pass a busy time at Imamganj in the capital
Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured
Cumilla varsity starts taking exams with physical presence
AstraZeneca shots should be halted for over-60s: EMA official
G7 faces historic climate decisions
Researchers find batch of new coronaviruses in bats
Canada pays final homage to family killed in truck attack
Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu's long rule
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft