Monday, 14 June, 2021, 6:55 PM
Editorial

Complexity in fund disbursement for the SME sector

Published : Monday, 14 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

Unquestionably, Small and Mid-size Enterprises (SME) is one of the sectors, hit the hardest by Covid-19. Consequently, SME owners are rushing to banks to avail state-sponsored stimulus packages at a low interest rate. In order to recover from the pandemic blues, they have placed loan applications seeking around Tk800 crore. The SME Foundation, a non-profit foundation that works for the welfare of small businesses, enquired bout 60-70 business associations in different sectors across the country about their financial needs.

Following the enquiry, it was learnt that the foundation received a huge number of loan applications. Unfortunately, government's target of disbursing of loan in the outgoing FY is only Tk100 crore, far less than the demand. The 8: 1 ratio of demand and availability of loan only refers to a rigid condition of the SMEs in the country. The SME Foundation is making disbursements of stimulus funds through 11 banks and financial institutions since it does not have its own banking system. It is worrying to note, 5 out of 11 banks and financial institutions could not disburse any loans so far. Evidently enough, ineptness has overwhelmed the fund disbursement mechanism.

However, following the pandemic break out last year, the government announced a Tk 20,000 crore stimulus for small and medium entrepreneurs. But there were allegations that small entrepreneurs could not access loans due to the complex disbursement process through banking channels. Moreover, in January this year, the government has approved a new package amounting to Tk 1,500 crore for small traders, entrepreneurs and farmers. Under the stimulus package, entrepreneurs can take loans ranging between Tk 1 and Tk 75 lakh at 4 per cent interest rate with a maximum of 24-month repayment period based on the banker-customer relationship.

Unfortunately, as of May in FY21, the banks have approved only one-third of the Tk100 crore fund for disbursal. Some 166 entrepreneurs have received loans amounting to Tk15.66 crore, while Tk19.49 crore has been sanctioned for 181 SMEs, but disbursements have not finished yet. The stimulus packages offer loans, by giving priorities, to SME sub-sectors, potential SME clusters, women and new entrepreneurs and those in backward areas, ethnic community, physically-challenged and transgender entrepreneurs in different parts of the country. However, the targeted audience of entrepreneurs is considered vital for our economy and job creation.

The point, however, financial assistance is getting higher than the disbursement target. Loan packages will be supportive for the SME sector at this pandemic time, but only when it is distributed in time. Banks should approve funds as soon as possible. Government authorities concerned must remove all barriers in loan disbursement, so that funds can reach to the applicants fast.



