Suicides rise among students

Dear Sir

Several psychologists and sociologists have said depression is rising among students and youths, but they lack access to proper counseling. This in turn is responsible for the increasing trend of suicides among them. We can assume that depression and lack of proper counselling drove these students to engage in illicit activities and take their own lives.



The number of suicides is about 45% higher than in the previous 12-month period. The coronavirus pandemic has reportedly seen suicidal tendencies rise among students at an alarming rate. Frustration and depression have grown, spurring many to commit suicide. For most people in the country, income has dropped quite drastically during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many students are from lower income families and they have become depressed due to the overall circumstances. Even students who belong to wealthy families have become misguided in the absence of adequate counselling. The long closure of educational institutions and dormitories has isolated students from their peer groups and circles. To make matters worse, many families are becoming poorer after losing their income due to the pandemic.



Psychosocial treatment is a must to support students suffering from mental illnesses. Authorities must ensure adequate mental support facility.



Alif Khan

Over email