Dramatic political events of 1964

I remember my contributions to the newly published "Weekly Holiday" founded by the young and rising journalist of those times. Enayetullah Khan, known to us, his juniors, as Mintu bhai. Later he became the founder Editor of the Daily New Age. He was dear to all, irrespective of political views. It was his persuasion that made me write regularly for the "Holiday" since its inception in 1964. The afternoons in the Polwel press from which the "Holiday" also was printed, I had busy hours editing and supervising the printing of the "Concept" and at the same time, writing on topical subjects for the "Holiday".



"Mousum", the Bangla periodical being a bi-monthly demanded less of my heavily occupied time. However, it was delightful editing this journal, rich with literary, contributions of established as well as budding writers. Among the young contributors of the 'Mousum' short story writer Tahmina Rahim distinguished herself as a promising author. Later she married writer and Civil Servant Khashruzzaman Choudhury and became known as Tahmina Zaman the noted writer and Editor of Bengali Books and journals published in the USA where she and Khashru lived and worked since the late 70s.



The modest office of the 'Concept and Mousum' was located in the Chitra building on the old Elephant road. The Chitra belonged to an uncle of Zaki bhai and the office room was rented. I spent quite a few hours every week planning and discussing the contents of the journal with Mosharraf bhai, the publisher and Zaki bhai, the Managing Editor. Md Shafiullah a jovial and energetic young man closed to us all from University days worked as the General Manager of the journal. He looked after the commercial aspects of the magazine. He was one of the active participants of the deliberation in the Chitra office. Shafiullah later joined Central Information Service of Pakistan and in Bangladesh he was inducted into the Foreign Ministry to become Ambassador to Libya.



Many of our juniors, fresh out of the University came and joined the sessions to participate in discussing contemporary affairs. Among them was brilliant product of the Physics Department of Dhaka University Abdul Hamid Choudhury. Hamid joined the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan in 1967 and became by batch mate. He retired as the Planning Secretary of Bangladesh.



Yet another dimension of my part-time activities as University teacher was participation in shows of the newly established Dhaka Television. It was in December 1964 that the first Television Station in Dhaka started operating with the help of the Japanese TV corporation the NHK, I remember taking part in a programme on Art and Culture called Bichinta in the early days. Later during 1965 I was entrusted with the responsibility of comparing a Quiz show for young students.



It was telecast once a week and created enthusiastic stir among the young participants and viewers. For me it was a great delight conducting this lively programme. TV was a new experience in Dhaka and surrounding areas at that time. It was a novel encounter with a new medium. No wonder that my sons Nipu and Topu, on seeing me on the TV rushed to the lap of my mother, their grandmother Rezia Rahman crying and asking, "why has Dad been captured by the Box"?



The last quarter of 1964 was marked by the challenges and thrills of my initial days as a University teacher. Teaching, writing, public speaking and participation in literary and cultural programmes kept me fairly busy. In addition there were family and social obligation to be met. The times were energetic and youthful and we did not feel tired even after an exacting day. After all the journey of working life had just began. Expectations and hopes studded the unfurling horizon.



Life, however, was not lived in a political vacuum. Events were leading the country to an inevitable political confrontation. The back drop of these dramatic events dated back to 1962 when President Ayub imposed on the nation his dictatorial constitution. Immediately after, Ayub's "natural allies" inside the government were the military elite and the civil bureaucrats. Immediately after Ayub's imposition of Martial Law a Cabinet of Ministers was formed. His eight-man civilian cabinet was composed of army generals and nonpolitical personalities from West Pakistan and East Bengal. Moreover, it had no real power, as it was a creature and tool of the President.

Ayub consolidated his position within the government and then, in 1962, started building institutions to strengthen his system. The first of these institutions was the Basic Democracies, which were actually popularly elected local self- government councils. Members of the Basic Democracies formed electoral colleges to elect the President and, later, legislatures (set up by the 1962 Constitution). The second institution built by Ayub in the 1962 Constitution provided for "concentration of power." It established a vastly powerful presidency and, in effect, set up a unitary government in which the provincial Chief Executive, Governor was the agent of the President (Articles 66, 70, 80, 82).



The third institution, political parties, was "forced upon him (Ayub) by the necessities of political modernization." The 1962 Constitution did not initially provide for political parties, as Ayub's aim was to establish a partyless system. Pressures from his political allies, however, made a reluctant Ayub to not only allow the operation of political parties within a restrictive framework but also join the revived Muslim League and become its leader and Presidential nominee in the elections of 1965".



The last substantial effort by the parties of the Bengali elite to enter the Ayub system was made during the Presidential and legislative elections of 1965. The Awami League and the NAP joined hands with the right-wing religious party, the Jamaat-i-Islami, the center-right Council Muslim League, and the National Democratic Front. The five-party electoral alliance formed on 21 July 1964 was designated as the Combined Opposition Parties (COP), and Miss Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the "father" of the Pakistani nation, was nominated as the Presidential candidate to fight Ayub in the election.



There was great enthusiasm for the opposition cause, especially among the people of East Bengal. Nevertheless, in the Presidential election, 1965 the method of indirect elections ensured the continuance in power of the Ayub regime. The COP failed to win the Presidential and legislative elections. (Mizanur Rahman Shelley, Emergence of a New Nation in a Multi-polar World: Bangladesh, Academic Press and Publishers Library (APPL), Bangladesh, Fourth Edition, April, 2007).

